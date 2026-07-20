Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg Calls Out Doubters After Summer League Title

The Golden State Warriors are Summer League champions once again, and it took a serious fourth-quarter push to get there.

Golden State beat the Memphis Grizzlies 94-90 on Sunday to claim the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League title, marking just the second championship in franchise history. The win didn’t come easily. Golden State trailed by 10 points entering the fourth quarter after falling behind by double digits in the third, forcing a real comeback rather than an easy finish.

At the center of that comeback was a player who’s quickly become the story of the Warriors’ offseason.

Lendeborg Delivers a Championship-Level Performance

Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in just 23 minutes. The stat line capped off a Summer League run that’s already established him as one of the more polished additions from this year’s draft class.

Lendeborg wasn’t the only Warrior who showed up when it mattered. Deivon Smith came off the bench to score 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting, matching Lendeborg’s production. LJ Cryer added 15 points and six assists. Will Richard chipped in 13 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Malevy Leons rounded out the scoring with 10 points.

That kind of balanced production is exactly what allowed Golden State to erase a double-digit deficit in the final period.

Lendeborg Plays With a Chip on His Shoulder

Lendeborg has been open about the extra motivation his age provides. At 23, he’s older than most rookies in his draft class. Still, he’s used that as fuel rather than a knock against him.

“If that’s the only flaw… you must be doing something right,” Lendeborg said.

He described getting doubted daily because of his age. However, he said he’s using that criticism to prove he belongs in the league, regardless of how unconventional his path was. Additionally, Lendeborg pointed to his continued improvement as proof the extra years have only made him a more complete player. As a result, he expects that growth to continue as his career progresses.

Memphis Put Up a Fight Behind Its Rookies

The Grizzlies didn’t make it easy. Cedric Coward and Cameron Boozer each scored 19 points, with Boozer, the third overall pick in this year’s draft, also contributing eight rebounds and four assists.

Taylor Hendricks added 13 points and five rebounds, and Javon Small provided 16 points off the bench. Memphis controlled large stretches of the game before Golden State’s defense tightened in the fourth quarter and turned the deficit around.

What the Title Means for the Warriors

Summer League championships don’t carry regular season weight. But for a Warriors roster leaning on unproven talent, the win offers real evidence this group can handle pressure. Lendeborg’s performance backs up why Golden State was comfortable investing a lottery pick in a 23-year-old with a track record of winning, just months after his national championship run at Michigan.

Coming back from a double-digit deficit against a Grizzlies roster that also leaned on rookie talent shows real composure. That’s not always common in exhibition basketball.

Final Word for the Warriors

Golden State’s Summer League run ended the way championship runs are supposed to end, with a fourth-quarter comeback and a signature performance from the team’s most talked-about rookie.

It’s just Summer League. But for a Warriors team building around new pieces heading into training camp, it’s the kind of early data point worth remembering.