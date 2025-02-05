Suns Could Want Warriors’ Championship Star in Durant Trade: Report

Kevin Durant has emerged as a major trade candidate ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. The Golden State Warriors could attempt to reunite the future Hall of Famer with Stephen Curry.

The Phoenix Suns, however, will demand a high price. In a Feb. 4 report, The Athletic’s Sam Amick, David Aldridge and Anthony Slater revealed the Suns’ interest in acquiring Draymond Green.

“In exploratory conversations, the Warriors have only been met with an exorbitant asking price in theoretical structures — essentially everything of future value — considering the tricky spot the Suns seem to find themselves,” The trio reported. “League sources say four-time All-Star forward Draymond Green, who has an established relationship with fellow Michigan State alum and Suns owner Mat Ishbia, is among the Warriors players Phoenix is known to covet.”

Green has spent his entire career with the Warriors. He has won four championships with the franchise. Many view him as a generational defensive talent. Green enters the second year of a four-year $100 million contract. Teams cannot underestimate his value as a veteran leader.

Nevertheless, Golden State has performed at a .500 level this season — they sit 11th in the Western Conference. After missing the 2024 playoffs, the front office is likely to consider everyone except Curry in potential trade discussions.

Draymond Green Expects Warriors to be Aggressive

The trade deadline is an opportunity for Mike Dunleavy Jr. to improve the Warriors roster. Steve Kerr’s team has been average for 18 months. As such, Green is expecting the franchise to be aggressive in trade discussions. Luka Doncic‘s trade to the Los Angeles Lakers is likely to have a domino effect around the NBA.

“We all know (Lacob is) pi***d sitting at .500,” Green said following the Warriors 104-99 win over the Orlando Magic on Feb. 3. “You’d be a fool to sit back and think like, ‘Ah, man, everything (is OK).’ Not with that guy. That guy is always trying to win, always pushing the envelope as much as he can. You gotta expect they’ll be aggressive. … Luka Dončić just got traded, so everyone thinks everything is possible at this point, right?”

Dunleavy must decide what he’s willing to give up in a trade. The Warriors have straddled two timelines for years. Yet, it appears they’ve reached an inflection point. If Golden State wants to build around Curry, parting with young talents such as Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, or Jonathan Kuminga may be necessary.

Warriors’ Checking on All Available All-Stars

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, speaking on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ the Warriors have checked in on multiple All-Star talents to test their availability.

“The Warriors are legitimately calling about every All-Star player,” Charania said. “Name the All-Star player; the Warriors have probably called on him. Paul George? The Warriors have called on him. They made calls on every star. And that, of course, includes players like LeBron James, players like Kevin Durant, players like Jimmy Butler…They are deadset on trying to find another star player, a superstar player like Stephen Curry. That is another subplot to this trade deadline as well.”

Adding another star would not only improve the roster, it would likely streamline it. Kerr is currently working with a poorly constructed team. Sending out multiple players in a deal could reshape the rotation and potentially give Kerr more structure to work with. If that means Green is part of an outgoing package, then while it would hurt Warriors fans, it would likely signal the lengths the front office will go to in order to give Curry a competitive roster for the final years of his career.