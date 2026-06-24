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Golden State Warriors Tabbed As Top Team For 11-Year NBA Star

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New Orleans Pelicans v Toronto Raptors
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TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 22: The shoes worn by Norman Powell #24 of the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Scotiabank Arena on October 22, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The writing was on the wall for the Golden State Warriors‘ chances of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer.

Despite being favorites to pick him up ahead of the 2026 trade deadline, the Warriors weren’t even a finalist in the end. Could they take advantage of Giannis landing with the Miami Heat, though?

Norman Powell, an expected flight risk out of Florida, was recently tabbed as a potential addition for the Warriors.

Listing out Powell’s ideal landing spots, On SI’s Mark Morales-Smith likes the Warriors for the recent All-Star.

Golden State Warriors Tabbed As Top Team For 11-Year NBA Star

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Two

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 21: Norman Powell #24 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter in Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 21, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“The Warriors are looking to make one last championship run with Steph Curry as a centerpiece at point guard. Adding Powell could go a long way in rebuilding their backcourt and helping them make a deep playoff run,” Morales-Smith wrote.

“Golden State has to go all in now with Curry turning 39 years old during next season. Signing an all-star could both help take some pressure off of Curry when it comes to scoring and playmaking, while also helping the team on both sides of the ball overall.”

Norman Powell’s Miami Heat Run

Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 26: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat goes up for a shot during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The 2025-2026 NBA season was the first and likely final time Powell has played for the Heat.

In 58 games, Powell started all but six of those matchups, seeing the court for 29.6 minutes per matchup. The veteran guard produced 21.7 points per game, while shooting 47.0% from the field and hitting on 38.0% of his threes.

Along with his scoring, Powell came down with 3.5 rebounds per game and dished out 2.5 assists per game.

For the first time in his career, Powell was named an All-Star.

Although he wasn’t garnering star status before, Powell has plenty of experience and has proven to be a solid complementary piece over time. He spent six seasons with the Toronto Raptors, two years with the Portland Trail Blazers, and four years with the Los Angeles Clippers before making it to Miami.

Throughout his 11-year career, Powell has averaged 14.0 points while shooting 47.1% from the field and knocking down 39.6% of his threes.

What’s Next For Norman Powell?

Sacramento Kings v Miami Heat

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 06: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat drives against Keegan Murray #13 of the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on December 06, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The veteran guard is set to become a free agent.

While a return to the Heat seemed to be an option, adding two players from the Milwaukee Bucks–one of them being a max star–means the budget gets tighter.

Powell could be looking at a new deal with a duration of two to three years. Over $40 million in the two-year range could be a realistic value for Powell in 2026.

Soon, the NBA will find out his market of suitors and whether the Warriors are interested or not.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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