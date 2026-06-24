The writing was on the wall for the Golden State Warriors‘ chances of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer.

Despite being favorites to pick him up ahead of the 2026 trade deadline, the Warriors weren’t even a finalist in the end. Could they take advantage of Giannis landing with the Miami Heat, though?

Norman Powell, an expected flight risk out of Florida, was recently tabbed as a potential addition for the Warriors.

Listing out Powell’s ideal landing spots, On SI’s Mark Morales-Smith likes the Warriors for the recent All-Star.

Golden State Warriors Tabbed As Top Team For 11-Year NBA Star

“The Warriors are looking to make one last championship run with Steph Curry as a centerpiece at point guard. Adding Powell could go a long way in rebuilding their backcourt and helping them make a deep playoff run,” Morales-Smith wrote.

“Golden State has to go all in now with Curry turning 39 years old during next season. Signing an all-star could both help take some pressure off of Curry when it comes to scoring and playmaking, while also helping the team on both sides of the ball overall.”

Norman Powell’s Miami Heat Run

The 2025-2026 NBA season was the first and likely final time Powell has played for the Heat.

In 58 games, Powell started all but six of those matchups, seeing the court for 29.6 minutes per matchup. The veteran guard produced 21.7 points per game, while shooting 47.0% from the field and hitting on 38.0% of his threes.

Along with his scoring, Powell came down with 3.5 rebounds per game and dished out 2.5 assists per game.

For the first time in his career, Powell was named an All-Star.

Although he wasn’t garnering star status before, Powell has plenty of experience and has proven to be a solid complementary piece over time. He spent six seasons with the Toronto Raptors, two years with the Portland Trail Blazers, and four years with the Los Angeles Clippers before making it to Miami.

Throughout his 11-year career, Powell has averaged 14.0 points while shooting 47.1% from the field and knocking down 39.6% of his threes.

What’s Next For Norman Powell?

The veteran guard is set to become a free agent.

While a return to the Heat seemed to be an option, adding two players from the Milwaukee Bucks–one of them being a max star–means the budget gets tighter.

Powell could be looking at a new deal with a duration of two to three years. Over $40 million in the two-year range could be a realistic value for Powell in 2026.

Soon, the NBA will find out his market of suitors and whether the Warriors are interested or not.