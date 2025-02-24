Warriors Make ‘Really Intriguing’ Roster Move Amid Winning Streak

The Golden State Warriors have signed NBL standout Taran Armstrong on a two-way contract amid their recent surge with Jimmy Butler, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.

Armstrong took a major leap in his second season in the NBL with the Cairns Taipans after going undrafted in the NBA last year.

The 23-year-old guard averaged 17.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 46% from the field and 35% from the 3-point line in 19 games for the Taipans in the 2024-25 season. It was a big jump from his NBL rookie year in the 2023-24 season when he averaged 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 23 games.

Sam Vecenie, The Athletic’s Australian-based NBA draft analyst, lauded the Armstrong signing as a “worthwhile investment” for the Warriors.

“Armstrong was a very obvious two-way. Makes a ton of sense for the Warriors to do this. Worthwhile investment in a really intriguing player long-term who took a big jump in Australia this year. Super smart, great feel. Pull up has improved enough to build a base from,” Vecenie wrote on X.

Warriors Beat Multiple NBA Teams to Sign Daniel Armstrong

Daniel Moldovan, Armstrong’s agent, revealed why they chose Golden State among the other NBA teams who expressed interest.

“Taran’s stellar season saw him receive interest from multiple NBA teams towards the end of the NBL season. Golden State is the perfect program for him to develop from within. He has a very bright future,” Moldovan told NBL media.

Armstrong joins Pat Spencer and Jackson Rowe as the Warriors’ two-way players. With the season on its homestretch and Golden State making a serious push for a playoff berth, Armstrong will likely spend more time in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Coached by Nick Kerr, Steve Kerr’s son, Santa Cruz is third in the Western Conference with a 12-8 record. A top-6 finish automatically earns a playoff spot, which means more games for Armstrong to develop in the G League.

Armstrong played NCAA Division I basketball for two seasons with the California Baptist Lancers. He became the program’s first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Freshman of the Year after leading the nation’s freshmen class in assists with 6.3 per game. He also averaged 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds as he became the eighth freshman in NCAA men’s basketball history to average at least 10 points, five rebounds, and six assists in a single season.

Amstrong is also a member of the Australia’s national men’s basketball team. He has represented Australia in several FIBA tournaments, most recently in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Golden Run with Jimmy Butler Continues

The Warriors continued their golden run with Butler, routing the Dallas Mavericks 126-102 on Sunday, Feb. 23, for their fifth win in six games with their new acquisition. It was also their first three-game win streak since November which moved the 30-27 Warriors within 1.5 games of the sixth-seed Los Angeles Clippers (31-25).

Six players scored in double figures for Golden State led by Stephen Curry‘s 30 points. Butler had 18 points on the back of a perfect 8-of-8 free throw shooting.

Brandin Podziemski also continued his strong rebound from his poor start to the season with 17 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Draymond Green added 13 points and six assists.

Curry, Butler and Green combined for 18 of the Warriors’ 30 assists.

The rousing win was a fitting tribute to four-time champion and 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala, whose jersey was retired after the game.