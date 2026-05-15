Taylor Swift Reacts to Steve Kerr Using Her Lyrics in Warriors Pressers

Taylor Swift saw a video of Steve Kerr quietly slipping her lyrics into NBA press conferences — and wanted to post it.

According to an ESPN feature by Wright Thompson, the Golden State Warriors coach spent the 2022–23 season working lines from Swift’s “All Too Well” into his postgame answers, unnoticed at the time.

Swift later came across a compilation of the clips through a mutual friend and, according to ESPN, found it “creative and funny.”

“Wait, is this real?” Taylor asked.

She asked if she could share the video publicly. Kerr declined, and it remains private.

Steve Kerr Used Taylor Swift Lyrics Throughout 2022–23 Season

Kerr began the exercise with what sounded like a routine line after a March 2023 win over the Houston Rockets.

“I walked through the door of the locker room at halftime,” he said — also the opening lyric of “All Too Well.”

From there, Kerr kept going. He threaded additional lines into press conferences over the course of the season, checking them off privately as he went, Thompson reported. The phrases blended into standard basketball breakdowns and passed without notice, even as they accumulated over months of interviews and media sessions.

Kerr’s son, Matthew, later compiled the quotes into a single video, creating the effect of the coach reciting the song in full across multiple interviews. The project, initially shared among family, eventually reached Swift and brought renewed attention to the story.

Warriors Season During Kerr’s Taylor Swift Experiment

The lyric experiment unfolded during the 2022–23 season, when the Golden State Warriors were defending their 2022 championship.

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Golden State finished 44-38, earning the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. The team struggled with inconsistency throughout the season, particularly on the road, where it posted one of the league’s worst records among playoff teams.

Despite those challenges, the Warriors advanced to the second round before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games, ending their title defense.

Steve Kerr’s Coaching Resume, Contract Extension

Kerr, 60, recently agreed to a two-year contract extension to remain with Golden State, continuing one of the most successful coaching runs in modern NBA history.

He has led the Warriors to four championships and six Finals appearances, compiling a 604-353 regular-season record and a 104-48 playoff mark.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue coaching this team,” Kerr said in a statement.

Warriors Look Ahead After Injury-Plagued Season

Golden State is coming off a 37-45 season that ended in the play-in tournament, marking the second time in three years the team missed the playoffs.

The Warriors dealt with multiple injuries, including extended absences for Stephen Curry and a season-ending knee injury to Jimmy Butler. Moses Moody also underwent knee surgery late in the season.

What went unnoticed during that earlier championship defense has since taken on a different life — a coach, a long season, a song and a Swiftie hiding in plain sight.