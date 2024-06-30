Warriors Eyeing Klay Thompson Sign-&-Trade as Free Agency Looms: Report

The Golden State Warriors are preparing to lose Klay Thompson in free agency this offseason. This is per The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater. It spells the end for an era that won four championships in six trips to the NBA Finals.

Thompson is expected to draw interest from the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers.

There is also mutual interest in the Los Angeles Lakers, per the LA Times’ Brad Turner.

However, the Warriors would like to recoup some value from parting with the five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski updated the Warriors’ stance, including their designs on trying to “help” Thompson get to his new locale.

“I think it’s very clear his days in Golden state are over,” Wojnarowski said on “SportsCenter” on June 30. “But the Warriors want to help him in a sign-and-trade situation, perhaps the teams who don’t have the cap space for him to be able to get a bigger contract. And if the Warriors can get back some assets in that, they’re more than happy, and they’re going to be on the phones tomorrow trying to help Klay Thompson do that.”

Yes, I believe a Klay Thompson deal — probably sign-and-trade — elsewhere is likely to land quickly. My pal @TheSteinLine has been reporting for a while that the Mavericks are a strong candidate. I agree. https://t.co/pmz5hOZQ78 — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) June 30, 2024

Thompson, 34, averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc last season. All of those marks are his lowest in several seasons.

He is also coming off a five-year, $189.9 million contract.

“In a perfect world, Golden State would reward Thompson with the same four-year, $134 million contract Jrue Holiday signed with the Boston Celtics,” ESPN’s Bobby Marks wrote on June 16. “But the Warriors no longer live in a perfect world, and owner Joe Lacob has gone on the record to remind that the days of the franchise’s high spending are over.”

The decision to hold firm on Thompson is not just about the finances, though. It is also about the current version of the player.

Klay Thompson Facing New Reality

“Gone are the days when Thompson was among the NBA’s best two-way wings, an All-Defensive team selection whose exceptional shooting was the basis for five consecutive trips to the All-Star game. He still can go for 30 or 40 on a given night, but frequency and efficiency have dipped, as has his defensive versatility,” NBC Sports’ Monty Poole wrote on June 20.

“For those reasons, Thompson realizes he won’t see anything like his expiring contract, a five-year max worth $190 million. League sources indicate he’s seeking an offer of at least three years.”

“I believe the Warriors are probably offering him an annually, low $20M-type of contract. Is he willing to walk away from that because he feels disrespected? It looks like he is.”@ChrisBHaynes on Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/VIr7dYe4gV — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 30, 2024

Thompson shifted to a bench role in 2023-24, marking his first stint as a reserve since his rookie season. He finished the year back in the starting lineup.

He also averaged 21.8 points and shot 41.6% from deep over that 10-game stretch.

“Thompson and the Warriors have had close to no communication since the negotiating period opened for incumbent free agents nearly two weeks ago and no offer has been made, team and league sources said,” Charania and Slater wrote on June 29. “The five-time All-Star guard is determined to find a new home elsewhere for his 14th NBA season and beyond, with both sides believing their 13-year run together is over, league sources said.”

Warriors Want Klay Thompson Back

Thompson’s camp has viewed the Warriors’ interest in his return as “disingenuous,” per Charania and Slater. The Warriors could need the prospects of a larger contract to override those sentiments.

Thompson has received outward support from teammates Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, as well as head coach Steve Kerr.

Play

He has spoken candidly about how much he appreciates their candor on the situation.

“It means a lot,” Thompson told reporters in April. “We’ve been through the highest of highs and lows. Whether it’s losing a championship, winning a championship, missing the playoffs. We’ve been through everything together, so that does mean a lot and makes me grateful to have the times I’ve had with them like done some pretty historic stuff.”

Teams can begin negotiating with rival free agents at 6 p.m. ET on June 30.