Warriors Get New Draft Update Involving 3 Potential No. 11 Picks

The Golden State Warriors have been working through their pre-draft process methodically, already hosting Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg, one of the names most widely expected to be in play with the No. 11 pick. The evaluation process is far from finished.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Golden State will bring in three more prospects for a workout at Chase Center on Thursday. Arizona shooting guard Brayden Burries, Alabama point guard Labaron Philon Jr., and Washington center Hannes Steinbach are all scheduled to visit.

Each player offers something different for a Warriors team trying to maximize what remains of Stephen Curry‘s championship window.

Philon Brings Advanced Ball-Handling

Philon profiles as exactly the kind of backup point guard skill set Golden State has been searching for. The 20-year-old has an advanced handle that allows him to thrive as the primary ball-handler in pick-and-roll situations, and he shot 39.9 percent from three as a sophomore, suggesting a reliable perimeter shot to go with his playmaking.

His production was strong, averaging 22.0 points and 5.0 assists per game last season. The concern lies in his combine measurements. He stands 6-foot-2.5 and weighs just 176 pounds, having added no strength since his freshman year. His 35-inch vertical also fell short compared to other smaller guards in his range, several of whom posted significantly higher numbers to offset their lack of size.

The tape suggests a player capable of real production at the next level. Whether his physical profile holds him back remains the central question Golden State will have to answer. There is at least some symmetry in the idea of Philon learning under Curry, who built a Hall of Fame career despite facing similar size questions coming out of college.

Steinbach Is a Rebounding Force

Steinbach offers a completely different profile. At 6-foot-10.25 with a 7-foot-2.25 wingspan, he has legitimate size for an NBA center, though his shot-blocking numbers were modest at 1.2 per game with Washington.

Where Steinbach stands out is on the glass. He led the nation with 11.8 rebounds per game while scoring 18.5 points per contest, almost entirely through post-ups, putbacks, and physical paint play rather than perimeter shooting. He shot just 34.0 percent from three on limited attempts, leaving real questions about whether his offensive game can extend beyond the basket at the NBA level.

Steinbach would give Golden State something the current roster lacks, a traditional, physical presence built around scoring and rebounding inside. Whether that fits what the Warriors are prioritizing at center remains to be seen, particularly if the front office is leaning toward a more floor-spacing big.

What It Means for the Warriors

Bringing in three more prospects this close to the draft suggests Golden State is still genuinely undecided on its approach at No. 11. Burries offers shooting and athleticism on the wing. Philon offers advanced point guard skills with size concerns. Steinbach offers rebounding and interior physicality with shooting questions.

The Thursday workout will be one of the final data points before the draft on June 23.

Final Word for the Warriors

Three more names. Three more decisions for Mike Dunleavy Jr. to weigh. The Warriors have shown a clear willingness to cast a wide net before settling on a direction.

Whoever steps onto the floor at Chase Center this week could be auditioning for a real opportunity to play alongside Curry next season.