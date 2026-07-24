Top Reason For LeBron James Not Considering Warriors Revealed

The Golden State Warriors badly wanted LeBron James in free agency this summer, but it appears they never had a realistic chance. James chose the Philadelphia 76ers as an unexpected team to end the NBA’s biggest summer story. Golden State will have to find new paths towards improving the team, despite adding no new free agents or trade pieces yet this offseason.

ESPN Brian Windhorst revealed that LeBron just never viewed the Warriors as a serious NBA Championship contender to give them a chance:

“The number one thing was winning a championship immediately which is not unheard of or shocking, but it wasn’t 100% clear that winning a championship this upcoming season was number 1 or it was chasing happiness. Now that we know what he was thinking and he’s said that winning a championship immediately this year was a priority, I think that put Golden State and Miami off the list.”

Windhorst named the Miami Heat and Warriors as the two teams that couldn’t get over the hump due to the title expectations. James viewed the 76ers and even the Cleveland Cavaliers as more viable contenders than Golden State or Miami. The lackluster offseason by the Warriors to go “all in” on LeBron essentially cost them a shot at him.

Why Golden State Warriors Aren’t Contenders

The only strong appeals that Golden State had to tempt James was playing alongside Stephen Curry for a franchise known for greatness. However, that doesn’t mean much when the rest of the roster is considered below average in the loaded Western Conference.

Draymond Green is a close friend of LeBron to add some interest there, but his game has taken a decline in recent years. James would have been forced to be the second best player on a flawed roster in a conference with at least four or five teams clearly above them.

The injury to Jimmy Butler will see him missing at least half of the upcoming season, and there is no guarantee he’ll be an All-Star caliber player. Any aging star rehabbing from a severe injury has some risks involved. Golden State just didn’t have enough talent to convince LeBron they could challenge for a title.

Golden State Warriors Plan After LeBron

No strong backup plan for Golden State is the main reason why missing out on LeBron looks so bad. Miami was able to add Giannis Antetokounmpo via a trade and will have a new roster hoping to move forward closer to contention.

The Warriors have not done anything of note to improve the roster beyond drafting rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. More talent is clearly needed for Curry to have any chance of making the playoffs above the competitive play-in seedings for the deep Western Conference.

Cheap veterans like DeMar DeRozan or Bradley Beal could become options for Golden State to spend the money they wanted to use on James, but neither easily improves the roster. A reunion with Klay Thompson would be most fun to Warriors fans, but he must get a buy out from the Dallas Mavericks to make them happen.