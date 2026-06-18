Warriors Cost for Trey Murphy Trade Revealed

At this point, every offseason for the Golden State Warriors can be seen as essential. After all, Stephen Curry is 37 years old, and as much as the Dubs talk about not blowing up the future in service of maximizing the present, the fact is, this franchise is running on a short window and will look to get the most out of what’s left in Curry’s tank.

They’ve been the most aggressive team, in fact, in chasing one of the top trade targets in the NBA, Pelicans star wing Trey Murphy. And there’s a glimmer of hope, at least.

Late last month, an NBA executive told Heavy Sports that the Pelicans, after shooting down inquiries on Murphy at the deadline, were expected to at least listen to offers this summer. It’s happening already, according to a report from veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein. The Warriors are seeking to take advantage.

Warriors Long Coveted Trey Murphy

The Warriors’ interest in acquiring Murphy is not new, and with good reason. Murphy is coming off a season in which he averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists, making 37.9% of his 3s. Importantly, he is an excellent defensive guard and, almost as important, he is not a break-the-bank star.

Murphy is in the second year of a four-year, $112 million contract that pays him $27 million next season, $29 million in 2027-28 and $31 million in the final year. The Warriors could package together young wings Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody (recovering from knee surgery) to pry Murphy from New Orleans.

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Trey Murphy ‘Checks All the Boxes’

But the trade price for the Warriors to bring in Murphy would still be high. One Eastern Conference executive projected what kind of deal the Pels would want for Murphy, and suggested a “Desmond Bane-plus” deal.

Bane was dealt from the Grizzlies to the Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four unprotected first-round draft picks.

Said the exec: “They would be looking for something like a Desmond Bane-plus package if they are going to give up Murphy. The thing about Murphy is, he is a two-way guy who can shoot, he is that wing player everyone wants but it is really hard to find someone who checks all the boxes. And his contract, in today’s day and age, it’s is a good one.

“So, they will want the four picks like Memphis got for Bane, but they’re going to want a player they can use, too. The Grizzlies got Cole (Anthony) and Caldwell-Pope but it is going to take a better player than that.”

Would the Warriors Meet the Price?

The Warriors starting point of Podziemski and Moody would be solid, but it should be pointed out that the team has vowed not to trade Podziemski. Perhaps that changes.

Would the Warriors then package together a full four first-round picks to New Orleans for Murphy? They are one of the few teams that could do so, with picks in 2026, 2028, 2030 and 20232 eligible to go out.

That would be a steep price, though–probably too steep, no matter how much the team likes Murphy. Giving up two young rotation players plus four picks isn’t worth Murphy, but the Warriors could whittle the package back from there, if they can make the money work–three picks, maybe, and/or leaving Moody out of the deal.