Blockbuster Warriors Trade Idea Lands $239M All-Star Wing Next To Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors, and NBA world as a whole, understand they only have a few more years to compete for a championship with franchise star Stephen Curry.

But as things stand now, this roster might not cut it in the Western Conference. With that, the Warriors could once again hit the trade market and search for a deal that gives Curry another star to play alongside him in the final years of his career in search of one more title.

Jimmy Butler has been a name consistently mentioned in trade rumors, and despite what Golden State brass has said publicly, he could be the team’s ticket to making a big deal and landing a new star.

In that latest NBA trade idea, that’s what the Warriors do: trade away Butler and a haul of assets to bring in one of the best young players in the league to pair with Curry for the next few years.

Warriors Trade Proposal Swaps Jimmy Butler For Paolo Banchero

Writing for Bleacher Report, Andy Bailey outlined a blockbuster NBA trade proposal that would see the Warriors move a ton of assets to add Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic.

Here is his full trade idea to save the final years of Curry playing in the Bay Area:

Golden State Warriors Receive: Paolo Banchero, AJ Green and Goga Bitadze

Orlando Magic Receive: Jimmy Butler, Yaxel Lendeborg and 2027, 2029 and 2033 first-round picks from Golden State Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Wendell Carter Jr. Getting all three teams to agree on a trade idea like this one is tough, but it would see Banchero head out West and Butler become the veteran on a young Magic team, while Orlando also gets the rookie Lendeborg and a ton of picks. The Bucks join in on this deal to make things a bit easier for the Warriors and Magic, swapping Green for Carter in the process.

Why Golden State Does This Deal For Stephen Curry

While Butler could still be a solid piece for Golden State, despite being 36 years old and coming off a torn ACL, flipping him into Banchero gives another big name next to Curry and sets up the franchise for a successful future.

Instead of giving up a ton of assets in a trade for a player around Curry’s age and timeline, this trade propsal gives the team someone who could lead the franchise for a long time once Curry retires.

“As currently constructed, the Warriors have almost no shot at contention. Their position is the result of mostly standing pat this offseason, and bringing this roster into the campaign does a disservice to 38-year-old Stephen Curry,” Bailey wrote on his Warriors trade idea. “While adding Paolo Banchero wouldn’t make Golden State a surefire contender, it’d at least show Curry that the front office is trying. It would improve the team’s playoff chances. It would also give the Warriors a potential star to headline the team after Curry retires.”

Banchero is 23 years old and is coming off his fourth NBA season averaging 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on 45.9% shooting. He hasn’t found a groove in Orlando next to Franz Wagner, and sending him to Golden State could be good for all sides involved.

His outside shooting needs improvement, but playing next to Curry will allow him to slash better and have more space for three-point shots.

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The Warriors would have to give up on Butler, the still-unproven Lendeborg, and several first-round picks, but get back a few other solid players in return.

Again, this trade proposal is about maximizing the time the team has left with Curry, and if it means moving a ton to give him a new co-star, that might be what they have to do.

“Getting Banchero, along with AJ Green’s shooting and some depth inside with Goga Bitadze, would be well worth Jimmy Butler’s expiring contract, a young(ish) forward in Yaxel Lendeborg and a first-round pick or two,” Bailey added. “Warriors fans may argue that they’re giving up too many of those picks in this deal, but it’s not going to be easy to pry a former No. 1 overall pick from an Eastern Conference fringe contender.”

Regardless of what Warriors fans think about this trade idea, the team’s current roster doesn’t look like it can truly compete for a title in the West.

Outside of trading Curry and completely starting from scratch, a move like this might be the franchise’s best move to take one more big swing and close out this era the best way possible, with a title led by number 30.