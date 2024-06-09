3-Team Pitch Trades Warriors’ Kevon Looney, Moses Moody for Fellow Champion

The Golden State Warriors could cut center Kevon Looney this offseason, per The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami on June 6. Pursuing trade options could make sense with the anticipated interest that could follow.

Brew Hoop’s Jackson Gross believes Looney could fit with the Milwaukee Bucks and suggests a three-team trade with the Brooklyn Nets to help get a deal done.

In Gross’ hypothetical scenario, the Warriors would come away with big man Bobby Portis.

Warriors get:

– Bobby Portis

Bucks get:

– Kevon Looney

Nets get:

– Moses Moody

Looney and Moody have both played critical roles in Warriors championship runs. Looney is a three-time champion while Moody helped win the title in 2022.

Portis won his title with the Bucks in 2020-21.

“Despite the offensive punch that Portis can bring on a nightly basis, his habit of tapping balls out to the perimeter instead of securing the rebound on both ends of the floor was headache-inducing to watch,” Gross wrote on June 6.

The Warriors, who led the NBA in rebounding last season, may be able to withstand it.

Portis averaged 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc for the Bucks last season.

Proposed Trade Could Help Warriors Keep Splash Bros. Together

“Moses Moody gets sent to Brooklyn for salary purposes. Moody did play the most games per minute of his short three-year career (17.5 minutes per game) he still found himself behind veteran Klay Thompson and All-Rookie first-teamer Brandon [sic] Podziemski in the rotation,” Gross wrote.

“This trade would also signal a likelihood that the Warriors are looking to make one last push and would probably re-sign Thompson.”

Thompson is wrapping up a five-year, $189.9 million pact.

He is expected to draft interest from several teams, including the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. But Stephen Curry sent a strong message, saying he could not see himself without either Thompson or Draymond Green.

Green was in a similar situation last offseason before inking a four-year, $100 million contract.

After years of battling injuries, Thompson made 77 appearances last season while averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. He also shot 38.7% on 9.0 attempts per game.

Thompson – whose affinity for living in the Bay Area is well documented – made the transition to the bench and finished the season strong. He averaged 21 points and shot 41.1% from deep over his final 19 appearances with 12 starts.

“There are three options for Golden State and Thompson. They can reach a compromise on a short-term contract at considerably less money (two years and $60 million for example). Thompson could enter free agency and sign with a team that has cap space. The notable playoff teams with room include Orlando, Oklahoma City and Philadelphia,” ESPN’s Bobby Marks wrote.

“Or both sides could work out a sign-and-trade. However, high spending playoff teams like the Lakers and Clippers are not allowed to acquire Thompson because of the hard cap restriction.”

Staying together could be in the best interest of both parties.

Warriors’ Finances Loom Over Every Decision

It is more than just Moody who is of financial concern to the Warriors, owners of the 10th-highest luxury tax bill in the league, per Spotrac. He is heading for restricted free agency next summer in the final year of his four-year, $17 million rookie deal.

Just $3 million of Looney’s $8 million salary for 2024-25 is guaranteed until June 24; seven days before the NBA moratorium. He is in the final year of a three-year, $22.5 million contract.

Looney’s full $8 million salary locks in on July 1.

Portis is entering Year 3 of a four-year, $48.6 million contract. He will earn $12.6 million in 2024-25 and has a $13.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. That could make him a risky acquisition should he have eyes for free agency.

Trading Looney for Portis one-for-one would satisfy league rules, shaving $8 million plus the sax savings’ off the Warriors’ bill. The transaction could be a vehicle to cut more salary with Moody.