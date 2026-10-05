Warriors Trade Pitch Lands $44 Million All-Star for Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors need more help around Stephen Curry. A new trade pitch offers a way to get it without gutting the roster. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report floated the idea.

The Trade Pitch for the Warriors

Buckley’s proposal sends Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and a 2028 first-round pick to the Chicago Bulls. The pick would be top-four protected.

Golden State would get Norman Powell and Jalen Smith in return. Powell would not be trade-eligible until Dec. 15.

Why Powell Fits Around Curry

Powell earned an All-Star nod last season. He has averaged 20-plus points in consecutive years. He also owns a 39.6 percent career mark from three. That gives Curry a scorer who can attack downhill and space the floor.

Curry has said he feels an “absolute desperation to win,” as he told ESPN’s Anthony Slater. This kind of move could give him a real shot without wrecking the future.

Why This Works for the Warriors’ Core

The trade keeps the key veterans in place. Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green stay. Buckley notes the trio of Curry, Butler and Green played like a top-five team last season. They posted a plus-6.9 net rating together.

Adding Powell would give that group another scorer with playoff experience. The cost is one first-round pick. It would also not send out picks that convey after Curry’s tenure ends.

The depth would hold up. De’Anthony Melton and Brandon Williams could split Podziemski’s minutes. Yaxel Lendeborg, Gui Santos and Will Richard could absorb the wing minutes Moody leaves behind. Moody is still recovering from a knee injury, so he wouldn’t be available early anyway. Smith could step in for Porzingis as a shot-blocker and spacer. He is less dynamic, but he is far more reliable health-wise.

What Chicago Gets in the Deal

Buckley argues the Bulls should like this offer. They are facing a rebuild, and Powell’s timeline does not match theirs. Chicago already has Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis up front. Josh Giddey, Noa Essengue and Dailyn Swain are also part of the young group.

Podziemski is 23 and has shown he can score, shoot and create. Moody is 24 and made better than 40 percent of his threes last season. The future first adds more value. Porzingis works as a money-matcher with little guaranteed money beyond this season.

Buckley adds that Porzingis could heal and become a deadline target for a desperate team. For a rebuilding Bulls team, that would be a bonus.

The Bottom Line for Golden State

The Warriors have been reluctant to trade for stars if it means giving up Butler or Green. This pitch avoids that. It adds an All-Star scorer and keeps the core together.

For now, it remains a thought exercise. It does show one possible path for Golden State to give Curry more help.