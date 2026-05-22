Portland Trail Blazers Targeting Ex-Warriors Assistant for Head Coach Job

The former Golden State Warriors assistant coach, Jerry Stackhouse, can add another team with interest in his coaching services to the list.

According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer, the Portland Trail Blazers are planning to interview Stackhouse in the coming days.

With finalists for the Portland job getting revealed on Thursday, May 21, it might be safe to assume that Stackhouse could be added to the list as well.

The Blazers Are Concluding A Head Coach Search

The Blazers were linked to three coaching candidates on Thursday.

The team is focusing on Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jeff Van Gundy, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, and the current Portland assistant Tiago Splitter, who served as the interim head coach after Chauncey Billups’ sudden exit.

Stackhouse seems to have been added to the list.

The Warriors Exit For Stackhouse

Since 2024, Jerry Stackhouse has coached with Steve Kerr on the Golden State Warriors.

He joined the Golden State bench after serving as the head coach at Vanderbilt in the NCAA.

At the start of the Warriors’ offseason, the future of Steve Kerr was up in the air. With his contract expiring, Kerr was going to take a few weeks to decide whether he wanted to continue coaching with the Warriors or not.

Once it was decided he would return to the organization for two more years, two key Warriors assistants parted ways with the organization. Former Blazers head coach Terry Stotts was one of them. Stackhouse was the other.

In addition to the Blazers, Stackhouse has garnered interest from the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls lost Billy Donovan after the 2025-2026 run, as the head coach stepped down.