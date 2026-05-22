Hi, Subscriber

Portland Trail Blazers Targeting Ex-Warriors Assistant for Head Coach Job

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
Jerry Stackhouse the head coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The former Golden State Warriors assistant coach, Jerry Stackhouse, can add another team with interest in his coaching services to the list.

According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer, the Portland Trail Blazers are planning to interview Stackhouse in the coming days.

With finalists for the Portland job getting revealed on Thursday, May 21, it might be safe to assume that Stackhouse could be added to the list as well.

The Blazers Are Concluding A Head Coach Search

Jerry-Stackhouse2

GettyLEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – JANUARY 29: Jerry Stackhouse the head coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores gives instructions to his team against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on January 29, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Blazers were linked to three coaching candidates on Thursday.

The team is focusing on Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jeff Van Gundy, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, and the current Portland assistant Tiago Splitter, who served as the interim head coach after Chauncey Billups’ sudden exit.

Stackhouse seems to have been added to the list.

The Warriors Exit For Stackhouse

Steve Kerr

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors claps after a basket during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on February 05, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Since 2024, Jerry Stackhouse has coached with Steve Kerr on the Golden State Warriors.

He joined the Golden State bench after serving as the head coach at Vanderbilt in the NCAA.

At the start of the Warriors’ offseason, the future of Steve Kerr was up in the air. With his contract expiring, Kerr was going to take a few weeks to decide whether he wanted to continue coaching with the Warriors or not.

Warriors, Al Horford, Warriors starting unit, Steve Kerr

GettyHead coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors laughs from the bench with coaches (L-R) Seth Cooper, Terry Stotts, Jerry Stackhouse and Kris Weems during the second half at the Delta Center on January 28, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Once it was decided he would return to the organization for two more years, two key Warriors assistants parted ways with the organization. Former Blazers head coach Terry Stotts was one of them. Stackhouse was the other.

In addition to the Blazers, Stackhouse has garnered interest from the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls lost Billy Donovan after the 2025-2026 run, as the head coach stepped down.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments