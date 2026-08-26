Warriors Top Trade Target Could Be in Reach After Latest NBA Move

The Golden State Warriors had a decidedly quiet offseason, much to the chagrin of fans across the Bay Area, many of whom wanted them to ship off their three available first-round picks, make a move for some available star, sign LeBron James and set all right with the world again. Instead, the Warriors held their picks, could not pull off a blockbuster deal, drafter Yaxel Lendeborg and added bench players Brandon Williams and Georges Niang. It’s not much, but there is good news: If Golden State’s dream target remains Pelicans star Trey Murphy, then Murphy may have gotten one step closer to being traded.

That’s because the Pelicans are working out a maneuver to bring in guard Bennedict Mathurin from the Clippers, ending Mathurin’s uncomfortable stint in restricted free agency with contract that still will require the Pels to get the Clippers to drop their qualifying offer to Mathurin.

That, however, is not enough to get the interest of Warriors fans. But the impact the Mathurin move might have on Murphy is.

Trey Murphy Part of a Crowded Mix

And there is a potential impact for Murphy. He is the best trade chip that the Pelicans have, and back in February, New Orleans was loathe to even consider trading him–though the Warriors would have been among the top suitors. When the Pelicans did talk about trading Murphy, the initial ask was a package of four first-rounders. That has since dipped to three.

With Mathurin in the mix, the Pelicans are getting a bit crowded at the 2/3 spots. They plan to play point guards Dejounte Murray and Jeremiah Fears together a times. They will have Mathurin and Herb Jones, a popular trade target who needs to bounce back from a terrible shooting season. They’re also sitting on former Warriors guard Jordan Poole in a season in which his contract is expiring.

Murphy is the best of the bunch, a two-way player who averaged a career-high 21.5 points and is a career 38.2% shooter from the 3-point line.

Warriors Figure to Target Trey Murphy

But Murphy could be expendable. Now, Warriors fans should not expect that to mean the Pelicans will put him on the market ahead of the season. He will be worth watching, though, especially with the Mathurin move.

Said one NBA executive of the Pelicans: “They’re being patient, as they should. The deal they would want for Trey Murphy, if it is not there, they should not force it. They were not going anywhere last year, they’re not going anywhere this year. But they’re getting guys back healthy, they’re going to play that part of it out and they will have some good pieces they can move if they don’t look like a playoff team.

“Look, they’re going to try to win. We all are. But Trey Murphy, if they get more serious about moving him, he can be the top guy on the market and they can really get some assets if that is how they play it.”

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Warriors Open to Midseason Trades

And Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has said that front office will be ready to pounce if there is an opportunity to make a blockbuster trade this season. The team won’t give away its draft picks irresponsibly, but Murphy would not be an irresponsible addition.

As Dunleavy said: “We have multiple ways to get better during the season, which is something we’ve done the last few years. Whether it’s adding [Jimmy] Butler, adding [Kristaps] Porzingis, you can go as far back as adding Andrew Wiggins. I’d say we’re pretty good about improving our team in the middle of the year.”