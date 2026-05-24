Golden State Warriors Land Trey Murphy III-Like Player in Latest Mock Draft

One of the players linked to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline was Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans. The Warriors are predicted to select a player similar to Murphy in one of the latest NBA mock drafts.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson, the Warriors are likely to select a wing player with the No. 11 pick. Steve Kerr and Mike Dunleavy Jr. have mentioned multiple times during their press conference about the need for wing depth due to injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

Johnson initially had Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg going to Golden State in his first mock draft. However, he has changed his prediction to Baylor Bears star Cameron Carr, who has more potential than Lendeborg.

“Going with Carr might be the perfect balance of a player who can help now and projects major future upside,” Johnson wrote.

The Warriors analyst added, “With his length and silky-smooth jumper, Carr can play shooting guard and small forward depending on who’s around him. The Baylor product can both splash threes as a great movement shooter and swat shots away as a two-way player for years to come.”

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Carr averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in his first season with Baylor. He spent his first two seasons of college basketball with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Cameron Carr Compared to Trey Murphy III

In his mock draft, Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor liked what he saw from Cameron Carr in the draft combine. He also compared Carr to Trey Murphy III, as well as Tim Hardaway Jr.

“Carr led Baylor in scoring, shot nearly 40% from 3 on high volume, and looked like a 3-and-D role player who also has blossoming skills off the dribble,” O’Connor wrote. “With NBA genes in his blood, as the son of former player Chris Carr, Cameron has the skills to make it in the NBA.”

Murphy is a two-way player compared to Hardaway, who is more of an offensive threat. O’Connor has the Chicago Bulls selecting Carr at No. 15, but his recent performances at the draft combine could propel him into the lottery spots.

Draymond Green Key to Golden State Warriors’ Offseason

The Golden State Warriors are heading into an intriguing summer, with Steve Kerr back and Steph Curry expected to sign an extension.

However, the Warriors’ successful offseason hinges on Draymond Green, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“If Green does not exercise his player option by June 29 and becomes an unrestricted free agent – unlikely, per league sources – he will have made the decision for the only NBA franchise he’s known,” Poole wrote. “The Warriors would get cap flexibility, and he’d be free to shop himself.”

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The Warriors are also reportedly mulling if free agents like Kristaps Porzingis, De’Anthony Melton and Seth Curry could be signed to new deals or let them walk in free agency. The same can be said with Al Horford if he decides to opt into his contract next season.

But as for Green, there’s a chance he’ll opt out and sign a two-year deal to align with Kerr’s new contract and possibly Curry’s potential extension.