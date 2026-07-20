Warriors Hopes Raised as Top Target May ‘Resurface’ on NBA Trade Market

While the focus of the Golden State Warriors–and, indeed, most of the NBA at this point–remains on the fate of LeBron James and whichever team he decides to play for, there is no doubt that the player the team has had highest on its wish list this summer has been one of the most-discussed targets of the past six months. That would be Trey Murphy, two-way star of the Pelicans, a team that has done remarkably little thus far on the market.

The Pelicans are not tanking, but they’re not really doing much to secure themselves as an improving bunch, either. Warriors fans who complain that the team has not done enough to improve this offseason should count themselves lucky–the Pelicans are currently lined up to bring back the same roster for a team that won only 26 games and did not have a first-round pick.

But maybe that will change once the dust settles on the James matter. And if rumors are true that James will land in the East, and not with the Warriors, Murphy is a name to watch.

Trey Murphy Talks May Bubble Back Up

The hope for the Warriors comes from a new report by John Hollinger, the former NBA exec who writes for The Athletic. While talk about Murphy has not been prevalent in the first month of this offseason, there’s still plenty of time left in the summer.

Writes Hollinger: “Chatter about a Trey Murphy trade, while lessened, hasn’t vanished and is one of many potential pieces of league business that could resurface once LeBron James’ next destination becomes clear.”

Now, we’ve heard two things about Murphy this offseason. The first was from an NBA exec who said the Pels want a “Desmond Bane-type” return for Murphy, and remember, Bane brought four first-rounders to Memphis. The second was that the Pelicans have softened on that, and may be willing to take back three first-rounders and other assets.

Warriors Trade Package–Would 3 Picks Be Worth It?

The Warriors could, in theory, give the Pelicans an attractive package for Murphy, a very good defender who averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists and shot 37.9% from the 3-point line. He is in the second year of a four-year, $112 million contract that pays him $27 million this season.

A trade package built around Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski would work for Murphy, and would give the Pelicans two young players who could be part of the team’s future. The question would be the picks–the Warriors have three available to trade, in 2027, 2030 and 2032 or 2033. Would they be willing to include all three for Murphy?

That would figure to be the biggest sticking point on a potential trade between the Warriors and Pelicans. Murphy is only 26, so he can be a piece you build around for the long haul. But three picks would mean sacrificing some key building blocks for the future, especially once Stephen Curry retires.

The Warriors probably would not be able to negotiate the price below three first-rounders, either, because teams with ample picks–Brooklyn has 13 in the next seven draft, Charlotte has 11, Houston has nine–could also have interest in Murphy. It’s a high price, but the Warriors’ interest is there.