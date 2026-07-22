Warriors Get Update About LeBron James, Anthony Davis Potential Reunion

The Golden State Warriors could be missing out on potentially reuniting LeBron James and Anthony Davis in California.

According to Dallas Hoops Journal’s Ashish Arthur, Klutch Sports, the agency that represents LeBron, is looking for the Warriors to trade for Anthony Davis, another Klutch Sports athlete, so they can sign the 41-year-old James.

The two are seen as a package deal in a potential blockbuster offseason move.

But, the Warriors are refusing to trade for Davis, possibly hurting their chances to sign LeBron in the coming days.

“Klutch is trying to get AD to Cleveland or Golden State,” a source told Dallas Hoops Journal’s Arthur. “Neither team wants to do it.”

Golden State Warriors Not The Favorite To Get LeBron James

Arthur also added that the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are now behind the Miami Heat, a former team of LeBron, in the race to get him in free agency.

“Miami is the frontrunner now. Giannis and Bam have been in LeBron’s ear nonstop,” he reported.

“Klutch Sports Group, led by Rich Paul, thought it would be “super easy” to get the Cavaliers or Warriors to trade for Davis, sources said. Since that’s not the case, the Heat have emerged as the leader to sign James since Miami doesn’t have to trade for Davis. The team already has Antetokounmpo and Adebayo and strong role players in Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, Bobby Portis and Tim Hardaway Jr,” Arthur added in his report.

James signing with the Warriors would be driven by the chance to play alongside his biggest rival Stephen Curry, and compete for another NBA championship in a dynamic system led by multi-titled head coach Steve Kerr.

It would also create an interesting late-career trajectory for James as he would team up with the team he faced for four straight NBA Finals.

On the other hand, Davis is part of the Washington Wizards, whose squad boasts a promising squad led by All-Star guard Trae Young and this year’s No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa alongside other young players.

Draymond Green Lays Out Plans If LeBron James Signs With Golden State

Draymond Green is already planning out his role for the Golden State Warriors if LeBron James signs with them this offseason.

Notably, Green is still a free agent as he awaits LeBron’s decision. Green would reportedly structure his contract depending on James’ deal.

“If you got LeBron James and Steph Curry in the pick and roll, like, yeah, I’ll always have that ability to go get in the pick and roll and make some plays, but if you got LeBron James and Steph Curry in a pick and roll, you better go find a role,” he said in his podcast.

“You better go find a spot so you can be valuable. And so, if those two guys are in pick and roll, for me, the most valuable spot’s going to be for me is to be in the corner. I think so often times you idiots think like, ‘Oh man, like it’s actually the problem in the NBA where y’all like, oh man, this guy can do this, he can do that.’ There are roles and if you cannot figure out how to play a role, you usually fail.”

Until now, LeBron’s decision remains unclear. The Warriors are hoping against hope for LeBron James.