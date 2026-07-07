Warriors Insider Gives Eye-Opening Update on LeBron James Chase

The Golden State Warriors have limited remaining assets as they trudge through these middle rounds of the NBA offseason, but one thing they do have going for them: They’re still in the LeBron James chase. The only problem is that after some initial optimism they’ve been looking more and more like they’re destined to be the runner-up, with the Cavaliers settling in as the favorites.

There’s some reason for that, of course. James is a Northeast Ohio native who started his career for the Cavaliers, went back and won the franchise’s first championship (Warriors fans will be forgiven for deleting that from the ol’ memory bank) and now has the opportunity to rejoin the Cavs in a full-circle decision that would provide a neat ending to his lengthy NBA career. He’s been in the Cleveland area this week, but that is not unusual at this time of year–it is home for him, after all.

Still, it feels like momentum for James-to-the Dubs is slipping, or has slipped altogether. But, if you’re a Warriors fan who really wants to see this team add some veteran of significance this summer, buck up: Nothing has really changed.

LeBron James Still Scouring the League

That’s the view from longtime Warriors beat writer Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, who clapped back at the notion that Golden State is any less likely to sign James than it was a week ago, when James first informed the Lakers that he was not going back to L.A.

Appearing on the “JC and Silver” show on KNBR radio in San Francisco, Thompson said all the talk about momentum and vibes is just vague chatter–in the end, James will make a decision and pick a team, and he will do so without the aid or guidance of betting markets or podcast bloviators. As Thompson said, a deal is there for him in Cleveland, and he could have already signed it. But he hasn’t.

“You keep saying they’re not the favorites but who is at this point? If it was that easy [to go to Cleveland], he already would have signed,” Thompson said. “I think if LeBron is scouring this league looking for a situation, he clearly hasn’t found too many better than the Warriors.”

Warriors ‘Look Pretty Good’

The one issue with the Warriors, of course, is that the roster is old, injured/injury-prone and does not have championship upside. It could be argued that the Cavaliers don’t, either, but their core is a step above the Warriors, talent-wise.

Still, as Thompson notes, the despair that might be setting in among the fan base about James is not shared by the organization–nothing has changed until James makes a decision.

As Thompson said recently: “We around here are pretty well-versed in the LeBron-to-the Warriors rumor mill. And I actually think, oddly enough, I can’t believe I am saying this, but it feels pretty good for the Warriors. I mean, I know he is canvassing the league. Clearly, money is not a thing for him because they Lakers didn’t offer him what he wanted, so he said, ‘I’m out,’ and he gave away his leverage.

“So now he is at the point where not that many teams can offer him money. Unless he is willing to take the minimum and go somewhere, the Warriors’ midlevel looks pretty good. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, his boys, it’s looking pretty. Cleveland might be the best competition for the Warriors.”

But it’s still a competition.