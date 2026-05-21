Warriors Urged to Take Big Swing on a Steve Kerr Assistant

With the Golden State Warriors losing a couple of key assistants, Steve Kerr has some chairs to fill for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Looking over at the shocking situation the Dallas Mavericks have created with Jason Kidd, the Warriors were recently urged to consider calling the player-turned-coach to come to Golden State for a top assistant position.

“The Warriors wouldn’t be doing their due diligence if they didn’t seek a conversation with Kidd about a potential assistant role,” Blue Man Hoop’s Peter O’Keefe writes.

“While the 53-year-old is bound to get other offers around the league and potentially in the media, a job with Golden State could appeal to Kidd if he views himself as a potential Kerr successor in a couple of years.”

Should The Warriors Make A Call To Jason Kidd?

Terry Stotts took on assistant positions following his long run as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. He went to the Milwaukee Bucks first, before ending up with the Warriors in 2024.

It’s clear that Kerr can handle a strong voice with head coaching experience working right beside him, so if he’s interested, Kerr should make the call. But the expectations of Kidd going to the Warriors should be low.

Jason Kidd’s Market

With Kidd leaving Dallas on Tuesday night, his market of interested suitors has not been revealed this early on.

However, several teams are in the hunt for a new head coach. Some of them are playoff-caliber teams, such as the Orlando Magic and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors still have star power with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler on the roster. They hope to swing for the fences on a Giannis Antetokounmpo deal as well.

But as is, the Warriors are an aging team that just missed the playoffs. They will also enter the 2026-2027 season with a key star recovering from a major injury.

Is taking on an assistant position with the thought of possibly taking over in two years truly the best move for Kidd? It surely doesn’t make much sense from a financial standpoint. Kidd is still owed at least $40 million as long as he’s out of a job.

As long as head coaching jobs are available, Kidd shouldn’t jump to another bench to be anything but the first coach in command.