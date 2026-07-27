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Golden State Warriors Urged To Trade For 7-Foot All-Star To Pair With Steph Curry

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Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz
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SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - FEBRUARY 12: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a three-point basket during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on February 12, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors could find the star it has long sought with the Utah Jazz, as a mock trade prepared by Bleacher Report put them in a deal. 

In the mock deal, the Warriors would land Lauri Markkanen, a seven-point offensive machine who has been the backbone of the Jazz offense, to pair up with Steph Curry, who has been rumored to possibly be on his way out of the team after numerous failed attempts to get a superstar teammate. 

The Jazz would then receive a package of Jimmy Butler, Yaxel Lendeborg and first-round picks in 2028, 2030 and 2032 from the Warriors. 

The proposed trade also involved John Konchar for the Warriors. 

Bleacher Report tagged Markkanen, who was only selected once in the All-Star team during his career, as Curry’s best teammate since Kevin Durant

“Markkanen could be the best player Curry’s played with since Kevin Durant left (and I say that acknowledging that Golden State won a post-KD title in 2022),” the article reads. 

“Markkanen is one of the best and most unique play finishers in the NBA. There is almost no wasted movement or dribbles from him on the offensive end. It’s mostly catch and shoot, catch and dunk or catch and keep it moving.”

Lauri Markkanen Would Fit Well With Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz

GettySALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – FEBRUARY 15: Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz drives into Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of a game at Delta Center on February 15, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Markkanen averaged a career-high 26.7 points per game along with 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 42 games for the Jazz.

He had a severe hip impingement that sidelined him for the final two months of the regular season. Markkanen, who is in his prime at 29 years old, has since fully recovered, showcasing his healthy form during July 2026 FIBA play with Finland. 

The Jazz would do this as they look to move on from Markannen and give the keys to the team’s offense to Darryn Peterson, the No. 2 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft. 

Markkanen is seen to complement the Warriors’ free-flowing offense as his shooting and defensive chops would match well with the likes of Curry, and Draymond Green. Markkanen could also be inserted as a wing or a power forward, depending on the Warriors’ need, highlighting the Finnish star’s versatility. 

The proposal came after the Warriors failed to lure LeBron James to sign with the Warriors, which could have given Curry his biggest co-star yet. James, instead, signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers

Steph Curry Hopes For The Best Next Season

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers - Play-In Tournament

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during play against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Intuit Dome on April 15, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

For now, Steph Curry is hoping for the best for the Golden State Warriors next season. 

“I’m hopeful for all the creative ideas of getting the best team possible. We had those conversations. But when you have injuries at the top like that, it’s always gonna change,” he said in an interview with The Athletic. 

Currently, the team is waiting on the recoveries of Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, both of whom are expected to return to action early in 2027. 

“You hope that they both come back healthy,” Curry said, “and we can play at a level that keeps us relevant and competitive and builds a foundation so that we can figure out what it looks like. But that is the situation. We don’t live in any alternative universe.”

This season is potentially Curry’s final chance at an NBA ring as he will be 38 years old once the season starts. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Golden State Warriors Urged To Trade For 7-Foot All-Star To Pair With Steph Curry

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