Golden State Warriors Urged To Trade For 7-Foot All-Star To Pair With Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors could find the star it has long sought with the Utah Jazz, as a mock trade prepared by Bleacher Report put them in a deal.

In the mock deal, the Warriors would land Lauri Markkanen, a seven-point offensive machine who has been the backbone of the Jazz offense, to pair up with Steph Curry, who has been rumored to possibly be on his way out of the team after numerous failed attempts to get a superstar teammate.

The Jazz would then receive a package of Jimmy Butler, Yaxel Lendeborg and first-round picks in 2028, 2030 and 2032 from the Warriors.

The proposed trade also involved John Konchar for the Warriors.

Bleacher Report tagged Markkanen, who was only selected once in the All-Star team during his career, as Curry’s best teammate since Kevin Durant.

“Markkanen could be the best player Curry’s played with since Kevin Durant left (and I say that acknowledging that Golden State won a post-KD title in 2022),” the article reads.

“Markkanen is one of the best and most unique play finishers in the NBA. There is almost no wasted movement or dribbles from him on the offensive end. It’s mostly catch and shoot, catch and dunk or catch and keep it moving.”

Lauri Markkanen Would Fit Well With Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Markkanen averaged a career-high 26.7 points per game along with 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 42 games for the Jazz.

He had a severe hip impingement that sidelined him for the final two months of the regular season. Markkanen, who is in his prime at 29 years old, has since fully recovered, showcasing his healthy form during July 2026 FIBA play with Finland.

The Jazz would do this as they look to move on from Markannen and give the keys to the team’s offense to Darryn Peterson, the No. 2 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Markkanen is seen to complement the Warriors’ free-flowing offense as his shooting and defensive chops would match well with the likes of Curry, and Draymond Green. Markkanen could also be inserted as a wing or a power forward, depending on the Warriors’ need, highlighting the Finnish star’s versatility.

The proposal came after the Warriors failed to lure LeBron James to sign with the Warriors, which could have given Curry his biggest co-star yet. James, instead, signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Steph Curry Hopes For The Best Next Season

For now, Steph Curry is hoping for the best for the Golden State Warriors next season.

“I’m hopeful for all the creative ideas of getting the best team possible. We had those conversations. But when you have injuries at the top like that, it’s always gonna change,” he said in an interview with The Athletic.

Currently, the team is waiting on the recoveries of Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, both of whom are expected to return to action early in 2027.

“You hope that they both come back healthy,” Curry said, “and we can play at a level that keeps us relevant and competitive and builds a foundation so that we can figure out what it looks like. But that is the situation. We don’t live in any alternative universe.”

This season is potentially Curry’s final chance at an NBA ring as he will be 38 years old once the season starts.