Warriors Get New Chance to Land Versatile Scoring Wing

The Golden State Warriors have circled Trey Murphy III as a target for a while, and the fit has always made sense on paper. A 25-year-old three-and-D wing on a team-friendly contract who slots cleanly into Steve Kerr‘s system. The problem has always been the same. The New Orleans Pelicans had no interest in moving him.

That may finally be changing.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors remain engaged in the Murphy conversation, and there are signs the Pelicans’ stance is starting to shift heading into next week’s draft.

What the Report Says About the Warriors

Slater wrote that Murphy could be “more obtainable in this transaction cycle,” a notable departure from New Orleans’ previous reluctance to entertain offers. League sources told Slater the Pelicans have been signaling a desire to move back into the first round of next week’s draft, and Golden State’s No. 11 pick and control over its future first-round selections make the Warriors a logical trade partner.

Joe Dumars and the Pelicans front office appear to be weighing whether moving an established veteran for additional draft capital fits their broader rebuild timeline. New Orleans does not currently hold a first-round pick in this draft, adding urgency to the situation if there is a specific prospect they want to target.

The Complicating Factors

Golden State’s pick alone will not be enough to get a deal done. The Warriors could include up to three additional first-round picks beyond the No. 11 selection. Using their entire draft war chest for one player seems unlikely.

The bigger issue is matching salary and finding players New Orleans would actually want in return. Brandin Podziemski represents a reasonable return for the Pelicans. Young players like Gui Santos and Will Richard add some intrigue. A sign-and-trade structure built around Kristaps Porzingis has also been floated as a potential mechanism to balance salaries.

Without that kind of structure, Golden State would likely need to include Moses Moody. He is set to miss most of next season recovering from a torn patellar tendon.

Other Suitors in the Mix

The Warriors are far from alone in this pursuit. The Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers have also been reported as active suitors for Murphy, and his fit on virtually any playoff roster makes him one of the most coveted trade chips of the entire offseason.

That competition could work against Golden State if they are unable to match New Orleans’ asking price. At minimum, the level of interest from multiple teams should drive up the cost for everyone involved, the Warriors included.

Final Word for the Warriors

Trey Murphy has been a name Golden State has wanted for a while without a realistic path to acquiring him. That path may finally be opening, even if the cost remains steep.

The draft is June 23. If New Orleans is serious about moving back into the first round, the Warriors may finally get their shot.