Warriors Veteran Gets Emotional After Teammate Suffers Injury

De’Anthony Melton did not hide how much it hurt to see his friend go down. The Golden State Warriors guard spoke about Brandon Williams after Williams left Monday’s win with a left hamstring injury. “It’s just tough,” Melton said, per Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints. “He was playing so well for us.”

Melton on Williams

Melton and Williams are longtime friends, and Melton did not hold back on what Williams means to the team.

“It’s just tough because he was playing so well for us, and it’s like I said, it’s just somebody that we need,” Melton said. “Just what he brings to the game, and who he is as a person. No matter what, for every game, whatever it is, he’s just saying, like, you gotta love this. You know what I mean?”

He said he found Williams at halftime and talked with him after the game. “I’m just gonna try to make sure I’m there for him mentally,” Melton said. “Physically, hopefully it’s the shortest time possible, and that’s all we can hope for, but it’s tough.”

He added, “It’s not over. But at the same time, you just hate to see it happen like that.”

What Happened to Williams

Williams left in the first quarter, with less than four minutes left, after scoring four points on 2-of-3 shooting. He did not return. The Warriors scheduled an MRI on his left hamstring for Tuesday.

Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area described a very frustrated Williams in the locker room. “Always talkative,” Johnson wrote, “ducked right into the weight room and left.” He added that Williams has been huge for this team and that any absence “will be really hard to replace.”

Head coach Steve Kerr did not sugarcoat it. “It’s a big concern; he’s a huge part of our team. And he’s given us a lift,” Kerr said, per Johnson. “It’s a hamstring thing; we’ll get an MRI, and we’ll see how that is.”

Steve Kerr called Brandon Williams' hamstring injury a "big concern." I was told Brandon has not had an MRI yet https://t.co/MfVGD3auLq — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) November 10, 2026

Golden State Warriors Bench Takes a Hit

Williams has been one of the team’s steadiest contributors off the bench. He is averaging 10.4 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from three-point range.

If he misses time, he would join Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody on the long-term injury list. Will Richard is also out. LJ Cryer got extended minutes after Williams went down, and he could see more.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 138-87 to extend their winning streak to eight and improve to 8-3. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green each played just 21 minutes.

Their next challenge is the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, and the team will learn more about Williams’ status once his MRI results come in.