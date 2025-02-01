Proposed Trade Sends Warriors ‘Clever Passer’ Who Fits Role Next to Steph Curry

The risk-averse Golden State Warriors might just settle with just a marginal move at the NBA trade deadline.

If that’s where they are headed, Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević could be the best bet to land in Golden State among the prominent names linked to the Warriors to this point, with flashier targets Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine requiring more salaries and draft capital.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposes a trade that might just be enough for the Warriors to land Vučević.

Golden State Warriors receive: Nikola Vučević

Chicago Bulls receive: Kyle Anderson, Gary Payton II, Gui Santos, a 2025 second-round pick (31-37 protected, via MIA) and a 2030 second-round pick

“This trade alone wouldn’t put another championship banner in the Chase Center rafters, but it also wouldn’t preclude them from making the kinds of additional moves that might raise one eventually,” Buckley wrote.

Taking Vučević comes with a lesser risk than trading for Butler or LaVine, whose exorbitant contracts could bite the Warriors in the end.

Nikola Vučević

With Vučević, Buckley wrote the Warriors “would immediately ease some of the offensive burden shouldered by Stephen Curry as a solid scorer, reliable range shooter and clever passer while not costing a fortune in trade chips.”

The former two-time All-Star center is a walking double-double machine who can stretch the floor for Curry and their pair of athletic wings Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins more room to operate.

Vučević is averaging 19.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bulls this season while shooting 54.7% overall and 39.4% from the 3-point line. He is an upgrade at the center position from their current rotation of the inexperienced duo of second-year player Trayce Jackson-Davis and rookie Quinten Post.

If Vučević doesn’t pan out, the Warriors have an expiring $21.5 million salary as a trade chip in the offseason.

Warriors Shift Focus From Nikola Vučević to Zach LaVine

The Warriors have held significant trade talks involving LaVine and Vučević, Clutchpoints’ Brett Siegel reported on Friday, Jan. 31.

“Although Vucevic was the early favorite to be traded to Golden State, the focus has shifted to LaVine, who would instantly become the team’s No. 2 scoring option next to Curry,” Siegel wrote.

The Warriors are exploring all options, including pathways to pursue LaVine without giving up both Kuminga and Wiggins, according to Siegel.

Wiggins’ 26.2 million salary is the Warriors’ biggest matching salary so they will have to stack up multiple players and would need to rope in a team or two if they do not want to part ways with the Canadian forward for LaVine.

Another Marginal Trade Option

Siegel also added Golden State has Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis as a potential trade option if nothing materializes in their pursuit of a secondary star next to Curry.

“Outside of talks surrounding [Jimmy] Butler and [Zach] LaVine, the Warriors have also been keeping an eye on multi-team deals that could happen around the NBA. With all the noise surrounding the Bucks recently, Bobby Portis’ future has come into question. If Portis were to be moved, the Warriors would certainly consider getting involved to land him, as he’s a fan of Kerr’s and the front office, sources said,” Siegel reported on Friday, Jan. 31.

Portis has endeared himself to Warriors coach Steve Kerr during their 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign in Manila, Philippines.

Jake Fischer reported for Yahoo Sports last year that “Portis was one of Kerr’s favorites.”