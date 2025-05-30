Warriors Among Betting Favorites to Land Timberwolves’ Key Reserve

The Golden State Warriors are among the favorites to sign Minnesota Timberwolves‘ top reserve Nickeil Alexander-Walker in free agency.

The Warriors landed third on the betting list at online sports book Bovada with +425 odds behind the favorite Los Angeles Lakers (+235) and the team with the most cap room this summer, the Brooklyn Nets (+290).

Completing the betting list are the Miami Heat (+525), Toronto Raptors (+900) and Oklahoma City Thunder (+230).

Alexander-Walker is among the top free agents that the Timberwolves are hoping to keep. Julius Randle and Naz Reid are the other two. But unlike Alexander-Walker, Randle and Reid have player options. If they pick up their player options, it will put the Timberwolves in a financial crunch.

Alexander-Walker is an unrestricted free agent this summer and is expected to get a substantial raise from his $4.3 million salary this past season.

Timberwolves Might Not Afford Keeping Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Play

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst doesn’t see the Timberwolves bringing them all back.

“Well, I don’t think they can keep this team together,” Windhorst said on “Pardon My Take” on May 27. “The core, they can, but… so Julius Randle’s a free agent. Nickeil Alexander Walker is a free agent and Naz Reid is a free agent. He has an opt out which I’m sure he’s going to take. Ant’s contract is very large.

“I would be surprised if they were able to re-sign all three guys. I suppose they could trade another player off to keep them, maybe they can, I mean, I don’t know, but I would be kind of surprised if they could afford all three.”

Warriors Looking to Add ‘Playmaking Wing Defender’

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on May 15 that the Warriors will be incredibly aggressive in re-tooling their roster to support their core of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

“I’m told their priority is finding a playmaking wing defender or a center to add to this group,” Charania said on SportsCenter at the time. “A lot of that will come down to someone that Steve Kerr and the Big Three feel like will help this team and fit their culture and identity.”

Alexander-Walker, 26, is coming off a solid season with the Timberwolves, averaging 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He shot over 38% from the 3-point line in the last two seasons that makes him a natural fit to the Warriors’ unique style of play under Kerr.

Jonathan Kuminga Sign-and-Trade?

Charania noted that restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga is a name to keep an eye on for the Warriors in potential sign-and-trade scenario.

According to ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks, Kuminga holds the key to the Warriors’ financial flexibility this offseason.

“Without him on the roster, Golden State is $17.5 million below the luxury tax. They are $25.5 million and $37 million below both aprons. They are allowed to use their $14.1 million non-tax midlevel exception but would not be allowed to exceed the first apron once the roster is filled out,” Marks wrote.

The Warriors can also execute and sign-and-trade to acquire Alexander-Walker.