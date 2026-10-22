Warriors Get Warning on ‘Tricky’ Kristaps Porzingis Trade

We are one day into the season, and already, the Golden State Warriors are seeking to make some changes on the trade market. Reports emerged on Wednesday that erstwhile starter Kristaps Porzingis is firmly on the trade block, and that the fragile center–who was re-signed on a two-year, $40 million contract but with only $2 million guaranteed for next year–could be had in a deal even though he has not been healthy enough to report to training camp and might be forced to retire.

The consensus around the league: The Warriors are a year late on this.

As ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote on Twitter/X: “Porzingis is on a trade-flexible contract for $20 million this season and a small partial next year, serving as essentially an expiring deal that the Warriors can utilize, potentially with their pool of assets. He first revealed his POTS diagnosis last year and has had ups and downs with the issue. If there is no breakthrough in recovery, stepping away from basketball — for good — is possible.”

Porzingis is on a trade-flexible contract for $20 million this season and a small partial next year, serving as essentially an expiring deal that the Warriors can utilize, potentially with their pool of assets. He first revealed his POTS diagnosis last year and has had ups and… https://t.co/ykhLn1rzuc— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2026

Kristaps Porzingis Trade Would Need Sweeteners

Obviously, the first concern is for Porzingis’s health. But if you’re the Warriors, the next concern is who is going to start at center, and can they swap out Porzingis in a trade? Sure, but the challenge is putting together a deal that incentivizes another team to absorb Porzingis’ $20 million, which would require the Warriors to take on money that goes beyond this season. More than that, it would require the Warriors to either give up a young player (they don’t have many) or a first-round draft pick.

That would have been an attractive proposal … except the NBA changed the rules of the draft lottery a year ago and now, teams are not in the market to tank for fear of finishing in the bottom three and seeing their lottery odds take a hit.

One NBA executive said on Wednesday, “If they’re taking back money and putting in a pick, that’s great. But even the bad teams and the rebuilding teams are trying to win this year. It is going to be tough to get a team to give you a player you can use for one they can’t use even if it gets you off a contract down the line.”

Is There a Deal for the Warriors?

There are possibilities for the Warriors. Maybe something could be worked out for, say, Myles Turner of the Bucks, or Daniel Gafford of the Mavericks or Nic Claxton of the Bulls. But again, those teams are not trying to tank, so there would be a risk in taking on Porzingis.

Also at stake: The Warriors’ prized summer of 2027 cap space. Trading Porzingis and bringing in a player on a contract that has another $20 million-plus on it will take a sizable chunk out of the space the Warriors can anticipate next summer, from a bit more than $50 million to a bit more than $30 million.

“They can’t just take a placeholder big guy if it is going to be someone who is there past this year,” the exec said. “It’s got to be someone you’re building around, especially if you’re giving up a pick. You’re hurting yourself twice that way, once by giving up a pick, and once by cutting back on what you can do in free agency. It’s kind of a tricky situation, they’ve got to get it right.”