Warriors Get Another Negative Update On Adding LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors were once considered the strongest favorite to land LeBron James, but a lot has changed since then. Initial reports indicated that Golden State had the best shot due to LeBron enjoying the potential of teaming with Stephen Curry for the first time in the NBA. However, the narrative has changed with most forecasting the Cleveland Cavaliers as the new favorite.

Reports leaked during the weekend about the Warriors losing confidence in landing James. ESPN insider Anthony Slater reported the following news on Monday about the optimism getting weaker:

“On the LeBron James front, Golden State Warriors sources continue to express a low level of optimism that James will ultimately pick them as his next team, but they intend to keep roster space open for James until he ultimately declares his choice.”

Golden State is losing more confidence about their ability to land LeBron as each day passes. The front office is keeping the roster space and flexibility needed to sign James if he does want to give them a chance. Unfortunately, the growing belief of the Warriors is that LeBron will pick the Cavaliers or another team as the offseason progresses.

Why LeBron May Not Want Golden State Warriors

Golden State was considered an early favorite due to their strong desire to win over LeBron. Getting to play with longtime rivals turned friends Curry and Draymond Green would be a fun new venture and a challenging opportunity to compete in the Western Conference with a group of fellow NBA veterans.

The biggest issue for the Warriors is the ability to truly contend for one more NBA Championship. James and Curry would still be a great dynamic duo at the top of the roster, but the rest of the team leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to title contention.

Cleveland and the Miami Heat each offer a clearer path towards contention in the weaker Eastern Conference. LeBron also has a chance to deliver the story book ending with the Cavaliers after his career began there with the 2003 NBA Draft. Golden State needs to figure out a way to improve their roster to have a better chance of swaying James.

Anthony Davis Remains Golden State’s Last Hope

Previous reports inferred that Golden State wanted to trade for Anthony Davis from the Washington Wizards to help their chances of adding LeBron. The close friendship between the two from their Los Angeles Lakers time together could provide more temptation.

Jimmy Butler must be traded here to make the salaries match and to add Davis’ big contract to the roster. The Warriors will likely only want to do this if they know for sure they are adding James shortly after the Davis trade goes down.

Davis or another noteworthy name getting added to Golden State’s roster is the only way they can surely even the gap with better teams on the market. However, LeBron could still choose the feel good ending in Cleveland to make the Warriors instantly regret pulling the trigger on such a trade.