Warriors Eye Move for $125 Million Big Man to Form Monster Steph Curry Duo

The Golden State Warriors are staring down the obvious ahead of a pressure-packed offseason.

Whether it’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard or another big name, they must deliver Stephen Curry some big help.

Because those soon-to-be 39 year-old legs can’t do it all alone like they once could.

While the Warriors appear to be very much in play for one of the big fish expected to test this year’s open market, the Warriors could look to bring in star big man John Collins, according to Spoctrac’s Keith Smith.

“[Non-taxpayer mid-level exception] targets could include LeBron James (more on him in a minute!), John Collins, Rui Hachimura, CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons, Khris Middleton and a host of other vets. Golden State could also split that exception to sign two players for $7 to $8 million apiece, which would round out the team’s depth,” Smith wrote.”

Warriors Need Another Star — and More Depth

Warriors fans have been dreaming about the franchise grabbing a superstar to join Curry before his career is over. While it is obvious the Warriors cannot sniff contender status without adding another marquee star to the roster, their depth must be addressed as well.

Collins, the 28-year-old big man who played with the L.A. Clippers this season, is expected to move to a new team this summer.

His high-flying game would pair strongly with Curry, who is historically renowned for generating offense for playmaking-dependent big men. Collins, who averaged 13.6 points per game while shooting 40.6% from the 3-point line, is a potent three-level scorer.

At the right price, Collins could make a wonderful addition to a Golden State team desperate for younger, more athletic bodies.

It is All About Maximizing Steph Curry

Curry will be 39 next season, and he needs some help.

Although Curry is still an elite player, this season was a sign his body may begin to break down over the final years of his legendary career.

Curry battled a nagging runner’s knee injury that sidelined him for 27 games in a row.

It would simply be asinine to ask a 38-year-old coming off a significant injury to captain these Warriors back to championship caliber.

Then it’s more than reasonable to worry about if the Warriors can actually make big moves this summer.

The Warriors may be limited in the moves they can make this season — primarily because over 80% of their 2026-27 payroll is committed to Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green — but that won’t cut them any slack from fans who are desperate to see Curry add a fifth ring to his collection.

Green, the aging-but-still-elite defender, has a nearly $28 million player-option; his future is up in the air. Butler, who is rehabbing a torn ACL, is a player the Warriors will likely need to move if they hope to land a prized star this offseason.

But the problem with Butler is that he is a 36-year-old Butler who is coming off ACL surgery. The Warriors can’t expect teams to be jumping to make a deal with them if Butler is in the trade package.

As June gets underway and the NBA Draft gets closer, the Warriors’ time to make moves is fast approaching.