Warriors Mull Trading 1st-Round Pick for Championship Wing

As the Golden State Warriors search for ways to maximize what remains of Stephen Curry’s championship window, a newly revealed detail from last season’s trade deadline suggests the front office may have already identified one potential target capable of helping extend it.

According to NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Warriors explored a deal for forward Michael Porter Jr. before last February’s trade deadline and were willing to discuss significant draft compensation in pursuit of the former NBA champion.

The revelation arrives as Golden State prepares for another pivotal offseason, one in which the franchise is expected to aggressively explore avenues to improve a roster that has reached the lottery twice in the past three seasons.

Warriors Were Mulling to Part With First-Round Pick

Scotto reported that Golden State’s interest in Porter intensified as the trade deadline approached.

“Porter Jr., who turns 28 on June 29th, drew trade interest from teams, including the Golden State Warriors, as the deadline neared. The Warriors considered parting with a first-round pick for Porter Jr. hours before the deadline,” Scotto wrote.

The discussions reportedly expanded beyond a simple two-team framework.

Scotto added that veteran guard Terance Mann was involved in broader conversations, though complications surrounding his inclusion created obstacles that likely would have required a third team to facilitate a deal.

Ultimately, no agreement materialized.

Months later, however, the circumstances surrounding Porter may once again place him on Golden State’s radar.

Michael Porter Jr. Could Re-Emerge as Warriors Target

Porter enjoyed the best statistical season of his career after arriving in Brooklyn.

The 27-year-old averaged career highs of 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists while connecting on 46% of his field-goal attempts and 36% of his three-pointers. He also averaged 3.4 made three-pointers per game and appeared in 52 contests.

His combination of size, perimeter shooting and scoring versatility addresses several areas where Golden State has lacked consistency around Curry.

League executives have also questioned whether Porter fits Brooklyn’s rebuilding timeline long term.

Scotto reported that if the Nets do not reach an extension agreement with Porter, rival teams are expected to explore his availability.

That possibility could create another opening for Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., who has repeatedly emphasized the organization’s willingness to sacrifice future assets in pursuit of immediate contention.

Warriors Face Difficult Path in Giannis Pursuit

The timing of Scotto’s report is notable because Golden State continues to be linked to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Yet constructing a realistic trade for Antetokounmpo remains extraordinarily complicated.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, Golden State’s salary structure presents major challenges in any pursuit of a superstar earning maximum-level money.

Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green account for roughly 79% of the Warriors’ payroll next season. Because Curry and Butler are viewed as untouchable cornerstones, Green’s contract would almost certainly be required in any trade package for Antetokounmpo or another established All-Star.

Even then, matching salary while maintaining roster depth would be difficult.

That reality could ultimately push Golden State toward alternative upgrades rather than an all-in blockbuster.

Why Porter May Make More Sense Than a Superstar Swing

Unlike a Giannis pursuit, acquiring Porter would likely require fewer assets and less roster disruption.

The Warriors currently control the No. 11 overall pick in the upcoming draft and have three future first-round picks available to trade, along with multiple pick-swap opportunities.

Those assets could position Golden State to revisit discussions if Porter becomes available.

More importantly, Porter fits a need that has become increasingly evident since the Warriors’ 2022 championship run.

Golden State has searched for a reliable secondary scorer capable of easing the offensive burden on Curry while spacing the floor for Butler and Green. Porter’s size and shooting profile would theoretically complement all three veterans.

Whether the Warriors ultimately revisit those talks remains uncertain.

What is clear is that Dunleavy has shown a willingness to be aggressive.

“We’re willing to do whatever it takes to improve this team, whether it’s young players, first-round picks,” Dunleavy said after last season’s trade deadline. “We always have been, we always will be, as long as we’re in this win-now window.”

Scotto’s reporting suggests Porter was already viewed as one possible answer.

If Golden State falls short in its pursuit of bigger names this summer, that interest could soon become relevant again.