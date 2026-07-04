Warriors 1st-Round Pick Makes Honest Post After Summer League Debut

Yaxel Lendeborg did not sound satisfied after one of the best rookie debuts of NBA Summer League’s opening night.

The Golden State Warriors’ first-round pick posted an honest admission on his Instagram Story after finishing with 19 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in a 104-72 California Classic win over the Los Angeles Lakers on July 3. Lendeborg shared the NBA’s graphic of his stat line and wrote, “Damn I should’ve gotten that triple dub,” with facepalm and horned emojis.

That was not exactly false bravado.

Lendeborg, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft, went 6-for-6 from the field, hit all four of his 3-point attempts and led Golden State in scoring during his first game in a Warriors uniform.

For a rookie trying to prove he can help an older Warriors roster sooner rather than later, the performance was more than a clean box score. It was an early glimpse of why Golden State used its highest draft slot in years on a 6-foot-9 forward with a mature, connective game.

Yaxel Lendeborg’s Warriors Debut Was More Than Hot Shooting

The easy takeaway from Lendeborg’s debut was the shooting. He opened the game by burying three straight triples in the first quarter, according to NBA.com, and finished 4-for-4 from deep.

But the more important part for Golden State may have been the variety.

Lendeborg did not just score as a standstill shooter. He pushed the ball, made quick reads, created for others and flashed the kind of functional size that tends to matter in the Warriors’ system. That is what made the triple-double comment interesting: it was not wildly detached from the way he actually played.

He was five rebounds and four assists away, despite playing only 22 minutes.

Warriors Summer League coach Khalid Robinson told the San Francisco Chronicle that Lendeborg “showed a little bit of everything,” pointing to his shooting, passing, playmaking and defense while making clear there are still areas to clean up.

That is probably the right balance after one Summer League game. The Warriors did not learn everything about Lendeborg against a Lakers Summer League group. They did get an encouraging first answer to one of the biggest questions around him: how quickly will his all-around college game look comfortable against NBA athletes?

The first impression was strong.

Lendeborg Also Pointed Out What Needs to Improve

Lendeborg’s public confidence after the game was not the only thing that stood out. He also gave himself room to be coached.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Lendeborg gave himself a “B” grade and said he “messed up a lot of defensive rotations.” He also acknowledged getting “a little sloppy” later in the game while saying he felt good about his offensive positioning and ball movement.

That matters because the Warriors do not need Lendeborg to become a Summer League stat-chaser. They need to know whether his game can scale next to veteran creators and defenders.

A rookie who can shoot, pass, rebound and defend multiple spots has a path to minutes. A rookie who can also identify mistakes after a big game has a better chance of earning trust.

The defensive comments are especially relevant. Lendeborg’s college profile was built on versatility, activity and two-way value, but NBA rotations are faster and less forgiving. Golden State can live with some missed reads in July if the offensive feel and competitive edge are real.

His debut suggested both are.

Why This Matters for the Warriors

Golden State selected Lendeborg at No. 11 overall.

That draft slot comes with expectations. It also comes at a specific moment for the franchise.

The Warriors are still built around a veteran core, but they need younger players who can contribute without requiring the offense to stop for them. Lendeborg’s debut checked several boxes that fit that need: quick decisions, credible shooting, secondary playmaking and enough size to handle frontcourt minutes.

The 3-point shooting will draw the most attention because of the 4-for-4 start, but the assist total may be just as meaningful. Golden State’s best lineups have long relied on forwards and bigs who can pass, screen, cut and keep the ball moving. If Lendeborg can do even part of that while defending at an NBA level, his path to a role becomes easier to imagine.

That does not mean one Summer League game should reset his rookie expectations. Cameron Carr led the Lakers with 19 points, the game turned into a 32-point blowout, and July performances can fade quickly once training camp begins.

But Lendeborg’s own reaction captured why the debut resonated. He did not frame the night as a finished product. He looked at 19-6-5 on perfect shooting and thought there was more available.

For the Warriors, that is not a bad place for their first-round pick to start.