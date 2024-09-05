Warriors’ Chances of Acquiring $153 Million Star Deemed ‘Miniscule’: Insider

Though the Golden State Warriors could use another star, New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram is not on their radar. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole reported that the Warriors want to add a star, but only one who will vault them back into contention. They don’t believe Ingram fits that bill.

“No longer are the Warriors willing to jeopardize their bottom line, sacrifice a bundle of draft picks, or disrupt their roster for anyone who doesn’t rate a consensus.

“Brandon Ingram, to cite an example, is among those who, according to sources, does not meet that level. There’s enough pro/con that any chance of him coming to Golden State is minuscule,” Poole wrote in an August 4 story.

Ingram made the All-Star team in 2020 and was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He will also enter the final year of a five-year, $153 million contract.

At the same time, Ingram has only been to the playoffs twice. He has never won a playoff series and has a reputation for being injury-prone. Besides his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers, the most games Ingram has played in a season is 64, while the fewest he’s played is 45.

Those reasons could be why the Warriors don’t want to take their chances with him.

Former Warriors Champion Praises Brandon Ingram

Among those who see Ingram’s value is former Warriors champion Nick Young. Since there has been buzz surrounding New Orleans trading Ingram, Young defended his former teammate.

“The NBA is crazy they wanna trade (Ingram) and pay and keep all they defenders ….stop gatekeeping buckets,” Young posted on his X account.

The NBA is crazy they wanna trade Bi and pay and keep all they defenders ….stop gatekeeping buckets https://t.co/D1k36wZTzt — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) September 2, 2024

Young and Ingram played for the Lakers during the 2016-17 season. The Warriors added Young the following season, where he won his only title as an NBA player. Even though they only played together for one season, Young clearly holds his former teammate in high esteem.

Ingram has averaged over 20 points a game for multiple consecutive seasons. He may not have much of a place with the Pelicans because they have enough scoring and two-way wings on the roster without him.

The Warriors lack a second-in-command scorer, but Ingram’s red flags are strong enough that they don’t want him.

Brandon Ingram Sends Cryptic Post

Even if Ingram doesn’t join the Warriors, he may want to leave New Orleans. On August 30, Ingram posted a video segment insinuating he doesn’t feel like the Pelicans value him.

Ah… the NBA is real quiet, literally nothing happening… All the trades seem to be done… Oh hey Brandon Ingram Just posted this! pic.twitter.com/kXfNpndGZV — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) August 30, 2024

Currently, the Warriors won’t be Ingram’s next team. However, that could change as the 2024-25 season progresses and they fail to acquire another star. Golden State is trying to salvage what is left of the Stephen Curry era. Ingram’s red flags should not be ignored, but the Warriors may not have better options from now until next season.

The Warriors tried to acquire Paul George and Lauri Markkanen but couldn’t get a deal for either of them. They have clearly signaled that they want more star power. Better players could become available via trade in the near future, but that’s not a guarantee. Ingram could be available from now until the NBA Trade Deadline.