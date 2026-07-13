Warriors Address LeBron James Theory After Latest Move

The Golden State Warriors understood the outside speculation the moment they hired Frank Vogel.

Vogel coached LeBron James and Anthony Davis to the 2020 NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, immediately prompting questions about whether his arrival on Steve Kerr’s coaching staff was tied to Golden State’s ongoing pursuit of the four-time NBA MVP.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, however, the Warriors say the move was driven by basketball reasons—not recruitment.

Appearing on SportsCenter Monday, Slater said Golden State’s decision to hire Vogel as associate head coach centered on replacing experience lost from Kerr’s staff while adding one of the league’s most respected defensive minds.

“Yeah, you know, he did win a championship with LeBron in 2020 in the bubble with the Lakers,” Slater said. “But I’ve been told it wasn’t about luring LeBron, hiring Frank Vogel. It was about his experience and his acumen.”

Slater added that Vogel’s championship résumé with James was viewed as an added benefit rather than the primary motivation behind the hire.

Warriors Wanted Experience Alongside Steve Kerr

The Warriors entered the offseason with significant turnover on Kerr’s bench.

Veteran assistants Terry Stotts and Jerry Stackhouse both departed after the 2025-26 season, leaving Golden State in search of another experienced voice to complement one of the NBA’s longest-tenured head coaches.

According to Slater, Vogel checked every box.

“The Warriors this summer lost Terry Stotts, they lost Jerry Stackhouse, and they wanted somebody next to Steve Kerr on the bench with head coaching experience,” Slater said. “Obviously, Vogel has that, and also they needed somebody to lead the defense.”

That defensive expertise has long defined Vogel’s coaching career.

Over 12 NBA seasons as head coach of the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, Lakers and Phoenix Suns, Vogel built a reputation as one of the league’s premier defensive strategists. His Lakers ranked among the NBA’s elite defensive teams during their 2020 championship run, and his Pacers teams consistently challenged Eastern Conference contenders behind disciplined defensive play.

For a Warriors team looking to maximize Stephen Curry’s remaining championship window, Vogel fills a vacancy that extends well beyond his familiarity with James.

LeBron Connection Remains a Bonus

That doesn’t mean Vogel’s history with James is irrelevant.

The Warriors continue to recruit James after the four-time MVP informed the Lakers he intends to play elsewhere next season. Vogel’s championship relationship with James naturally adds another respected voice to Kerr’s staff should those conversations continue.

Even so, Slater said Golden State views that connection as secondary.

“And maybe that helps a little bit in the LeBron pitch,” Slater said. “But generally, they just want Frank Vogel next to Steve Kerr.”

The explanation also fits a pattern that has defined Kerr’s coaching staffs throughout his tenure.

Golden State has consistently surrounded Kerr with accomplished former NBA head coaches, including Mike Brown, Kenny Atkinson and Stotts, each of whom brought extensive head coaching experience before and after their Warriors stints.

Vogel now becomes the latest addition to that tradition.

Whether James ultimately joins the Warriors remains one of the NBA’s biggest offseason questions. But according to Slater, Golden State’s latest coaching hire was rooted in strengthening Kerr’s bench and restoring veteran leadership after multiple departures—not serving as a recruiting tool for one of basketball’s biggest stars.