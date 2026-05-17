Warriors Announce Significant Injury Update on Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody

The Golden State Warriors tried their damndest to get the car back on the road after all the injuries.

They fell short.

The Warriors, once the epitome of winning in the NBA, had one of the most difficult seasons in franchise history. Multiple key rotational players were lost to season-crushing injuries.

It started Jan. 19.

Star swingman Jimmy Butler went down with a torn ACL, ending his seasons and, effectively, the Warriors’, too.

In March, rising star guard Moses Moody went down with a patellar tendon rupture. It was as gruesome an injury one could imagine.

But the good thing is those events are from last season. The Warriors are ready to move on.

Addressing the media earlier this week, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. provided positive injury updates on Butler and Moody.

HoopsRumors.com wrote: “Dunleavy also offered minor medical updates on Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) and Moses Moody (ruptured patellar tendon), per [Warriors insider Nick] Friedell. He said both players are making progress with rehab, but it’s still too early to say when they might return next season.”

Warriors Season Marred By Ill-Timed Injuries, Ends in Play-In Loss Once Again

The Warriors were also without Stephen Curry for a chunk of the season.

The 38-year-old Warriors star was sidelined over 60 days due to a frustrating battle with runner’s knee. He missed 27 games in a row before making his return in a late-season home game against the Houston Rockets.

Curry came back and fought valiantly despite not being at full strength. He did enough to get the Warriors one play-in win, an extremely telling sign of the sheer fortitude and guts of the two-time MVP.

The Warriors’ 2025-26 campaign had pretty much just that as the only positive.

Dubs Enter Pressing Offseason

There’s no telling what the Warriors roster will look like when the 2026 season tips off in five months.

But there is hope.

The Warriors have already made a major move by signing head coach Steve Kerr to a two-year contract. That gives them immediate direction.

The franchise has long been rumored to be interested in acquiring marquee stars like LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Warriors could orchestrate a sign-and-trade for James and a trade for Antetokounmpo, whom the Milwaukee Bucks are ready to take offers for.

But then there are also in-house questions for the Dubs.

What will they decide to do with the No. 11 pick in this year’s NBA Draft? Use it to draft a future star, or attach to it a massive trade package for a star?

What about Kristaps Porzingis’ future? He could re-sign or walk away as a free agent.

Will Draymond Green pick up his nearly $28 million player-option, or will he work out a new deal with the Warriors to help facilitate a move for a star?

With Butler and Moody not available for the Warriors anytime soon, it’s more than reasonable to suggest the franchise has to make some large-scale moves if it hopes to compete with the elites of the West.