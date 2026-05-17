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Warriors Announce Significant Injury Update on Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody

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Jimmy Butler, Golden State Warriors
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Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors sets up a shot during the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors tried their damndest to get the car back on the road after all the injuries.

They fell short.

The Warriors, once the epitome of winning in the NBA, had one of the most difficult seasons in franchise history. Multiple key rotational players were lost to season-crushing injuries. 

It started Jan. 19. 

Star swingman Jimmy Butler went down with a torn ACL, ending his seasons and, effectively, the Warriors’, too. 

In March, rising star guard Moses Moody went down with a patellar tendon rupture. It was as gruesome an injury one could imagine. 

But the good thing is those events are from last season. The Warriors are ready to move on. 

Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr

GettyThe Golden State Warriors finalized a two-year contract extension with head coach Steve Kerr.

Addressing the media earlier this week, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. provided positive injury updates on Butler and Moody.

HoopsRumors.com wrote: “Dunleavy also offered minor medical updates on Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) and Moses Moody (ruptured patellar tendon), per [Warriors insider Nick] Friedell. He said both players are making progress with rehab, but it’s still too early to say when they might return next season.”

Warriors Season Marred By Ill-Timed Injuries, Ends in Play-In Loss Once Again

The Warriors were also without Stephen Curry for a chunk of the season. 

The 38-year-old Warriors star was sidelined over 60 days due to a frustrating battle with runner’s knee. He missed 27 games in a row before making his return in a late-season home game against the Houston Rockets.

Curry came back and fought valiantly despite not being at full strength. He did enough to get the Warriors one play-in win, an extremely telling sign of the sheer fortitude and guts of the two-time MVP.

The Warriors’ 2025-26 campaign had pretty much just that as the only positive. 

Dubs Enter Pressing Offseason

Warriors, Kawhi Leonard, Mike Dunleavy, Stephen Curry

GettyGeneral manager Mike Dunleavy and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors pose for a photo marking the presentation of the ball to Curry for his 12th selection to the NBA All Stars, prior to the start of the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center on February 11, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

There’s no telling what the Warriors roster will look like when the 2026 season tips off in five months.

But there is hope.

The Warriors have already made a major move by signing head coach Steve Kerr to a two-year contract. That gives them immediate direction.

The franchise has long been rumored to be interested in acquiring marquee stars like LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Warriors could orchestrate a sign-and-trade for James and a trade for Antetokounmpo, whom the Milwaukee Bucks are ready to take offers for.

But then there are also in-house questions for the Dubs.

What will they decide to do with the No. 11 pick in this year’s NBA Draft? Use it to draft a future star, or attach to it a massive trade package for a star? 

What about Kristaps Porzingis’ future? He could re-sign or walk away as a free agent.

Will Draymond Green pick up his nearly $28 million player-option, or will he work out a new deal with the Warriors to help facilitate a move for a star?

With Butler and Moody not available for the Warriors anytime soon, it’s more than reasonable to suggest the franchise has to make some large-scale moves if it hopes to compete with the elites of the West.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Warriors Announce Significant Injury Update on Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody

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