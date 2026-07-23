Warriors’ Anthony Davis Trade Pursuit Hits 2 Major Problems

The Golden State Warriors have explored an Anthony Davis trade, but their dream of using the 10-time All-Star to lure LeBron James to the Bay Area remains far removed from reality.

Washington has rebuffed Golden State’s inquiries and plans to discuss a contract extension with Davis, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Wednesday. Hours later, ESPN Warriors insider Anthony Slater offered an equally sobering assessment on NBA Today.

The Warriors have neither received a commitment from James nor shown a willingness to meet the extraordinary price it could take to convince the Wizards to reverse course.

“Two problems,” Slater said. “Number one, the Warriors have not been given any type of commitment from LeBron, like, ‘Hey, if you trade for Anthony Davis, I’m 100% coming your way.’”

That assurance would be essential before Golden State considered mortgaging its future for Davis. Acquiring the veteran big man would mean sacrificing valuable draft capital, compromising carefully preserved financial flexibility and likely parting with Jimmy Butler for salary-matching purposes.

Doing all of that without knowing James would follow would be reckless, even for a franchise racing to maximize Stephen Curry’s remaining championship window.

The second problem is more definitive: Davis is not currently available.

“The Washington Wizards don’t want to trade Anthony Davis,” Slater said. “They’re not sitting there going, ‘Oh, give us your best offer.’”

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Wizards Rebuff Warriors’ Anthony Davis Interest

Scotto reported that Washington plans to begin extension discussions with Davis after he becomes eligible Aug. 6.

Davis, 33, can sign an extension worth up to four years and approximately $275 million. The first season of a new deal would replace his $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. He is scheduled to earn roughly $58.5 million this coming season.

The Wizards’ stance suggests Davis is part of their immediate plan alongside Trae Young, whom Washington re-signed in its biggest move of the offseason.

Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, also downplayed the trade speculation earlier this month. When asked on the Game Over podcast whether Davis would play for Washington next season, Paul replied, “Yeah, why wouldn’t he?”

If the Warriors attempt to change Washington’s position, the Wizards can set an intentionally prohibitive asking price.

“If you’re the Wizards and you have this type of leverage, you could say, ‘Give us every single draft pick,’” Slater said. “And the Warriors have been hesitant to do anything like that.”

Golden State has protected its future first-round selections while keeping its long-term payroll relatively clean. That optionality is central to the front office’s post-Curry planning and gives the Warriors avenues to pursue another star later.

Davis might justify an aggressive offer. An open-ended demand from Washington does not.

LeBron James Commitment Remains Missing

The Warriors’ interest in Davis has always been intertwined with their recruitment of James.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor previously reported that Golden State considered trading for Davis as a potential lure for his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate. James and Davis won the 2020 NBA championship together, remain close and are both represented by Paul’s Klutch Sports.

The theoretical fit is obvious. Davis would give Golden State the elite rim protector and interior scorer it has long lacked, while James would join Curry and Draymond Green for one final championship push.

Constructing the trade is another matter.

Butler’s salary would almost certainly be needed in a deal. He is recovering from a torn ACL and becomes extension-eligible in February, making his value difficult to assess.

More importantly, Slater reported that Golden State and Washington have not reached substantive trade discussions.

“From my reporting and understanding, they’re not anywhere close or have really engaged Washington much on it,” Slater said. “And I don’t expect it to happen.”

The Warriors may covet Davis, but interest alone does not create a trade market. Without cooperation from Washington or a promise from James, Golden State has little incentive to meet a price that could consume its future.