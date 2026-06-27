Warriors ‘Assume’ Draymond Green Made Final $28 Million Contract Decision

The Golden State Warriors are heading into a critical stretch as they try to fluff up a roster that was, in the past year, pretty well battered by injuries and underperformance. One of the keys to doing so has been the addition of Yaxel Lendeborg in the NBA draft, but beyond that, the Dubs know they need to find a way to make some upgrades. And their ability to do that could depend on Draymond Green.

In two days, Green will need to decide whether to exercise his player option, worth $27.6 million for this year, or to become a free agent. If he were to hit free agency, presumably, he would re-sign with the Warriors, on a longer-term deal with less money up front–something in the range of $48 million for two years. That would ensure Green another year with a solid payout, and would allow the Warriors some wiggle room to ensure they can use more of their salary-cap tools to add players.

But as of now, the Warriors seem to feel that Green won’t opt out of his deal–leaving the team in a tough position.

Warriors ‘Under the Assumption’ on Contract

That’s according to Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy, who told reporters on Friday that he is working under the notion that Green will be back on his current contract.

“Obviously, things can change in the last few days, but we’re operating under the assumption that he’ll opt in–we’re planning for that,” Dunleavy said.

The Warriors are not in bad payroll shape if they keep Green at the contract number, but it gets tricky if the team also re-signed Kristaps Porzingis, as expected, and uses its mid-level exception. The Warriors are currently at about $158 million for eight players including first-round pick Yaxel Lendeborg, and would be at $162 for nine players if De’Anthony Melton returns.

Adding Green at $27.6 million puts the Warriors at $190 million. If Porzingis returns on a contract in the $18-20 million range, the Warriors would be over the first apron ($209 million) for 10 players, and their tools for adding to the roster would be much diminished.

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Draymond Green Not Doing Any Favors

That’s why there was some surprise that the Warriors gave a raise to big man Al Horford this week, with the assumption being that if he did opt out, the Warriors could get him on the same contract or even slightly less.

If the Warriors could get both Green and Porzingis to take relatively team-friendly contracts, Golden State could have more room to add another player. But generally, players view the system the owners put in place as a problem created by the owners and therefore, see no reason why it should fall to players to take less money to help them out.

It would be ideal if Green took less. But as Dunleavy said, it should be assumed that he won’t.