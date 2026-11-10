Warriors Urged to Trade for 2 Athletic Wings Amid 8-Game Winning Streak

The Golden State Warriors have won eight consecutive games, turning a 0-3 start into one of the NBA’s most impressive early-season runs.

But ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks believes their resurgence shouldn’t stop them from pursuing a major trade, identifying two athletic wings who could strengthen their championship chances.

During Tuesday’s edition of “NBA Today,” Marks pointed to New Orleans Pelicans forwards Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones as potential targets while urging Golden State to maximize Stephen Curry‘s remaining championship window.

He specifically identified New Orleans Pelicans forwards Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones as potential targets, pointing to the Warriors’ tradable draft assets and Kristaps Porzingis‘ $20 million contract.

“When you’re eight and three, and you, I always say you have that Steph Curry window open, you’re always looking to try to get the roster to improve, even if it takes away some flexibility for next year,” Marks said.

His comments followed Golden State’s 138-87 demolition of New Orleans on Monday, the Warriors’ eighth straight victory.

Bobby Marks Urges Warriors to Explore Major Trade

Marks acknowledged that Golden State’s depth has exceeded expectations, particularly with several rotation players unavailable.

Charles Bassey contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds against New Orleans, while De’Anthony Melton added 16 points off the bench.

However, Marks believes the Warriors have an opportunity to strengthen their roster through Porzingis’ contract.

“Certainly, it’s a matter of are you looking to trade Porzingis by himself, or are you looking to combine other salary and maybe take back a player making 24, 25 million dollars,” Marks said.

Porzingis has yet to play this season amid an indefinite absence related to a health issue.

Golden State has reportedly begun withholding payments on his salary, although his contract continues to count against the team’s salary cap.

Moving that deal could help the Warriors address their roster needs without waiting until next summer.

Marks suggested monitoring New Orleans, which fell to 4-7 following Monday’s blowout.

“Listen, we’re going to pay attention to New Orleans throughout this year,” Marks said.

He specifically mentioned Murphy and Jones as players whose availability could become worth monitoring if the Pelicans continue struggling.

Golden State Could Target Trey Murphy, Herb Jones

Murphy would provide Golden State with another versatile scorer and perimeter threat.

Jones, meanwhile, offers elite defensive versatility and could help compensate for Jimmy Butler’s absence.

Neither player is confirmed to be available.

NBA insider Marc Stein previously reported that New Orleans had maintained steep asking prices for both forwards, potentially seeking three first-round picks for Murphy or two for Jones.

Marks noted that Golden State controls three tradable first-round picks but would need additional salary to construct a potential Murphy deal.

The challenge involves the Warriors’ plans for 2027.

Golden State has prioritized preserving financial flexibility for next summer, when several significant contracts could come off its books.

Acquiring a player on a longer-term deal could complicate those plans.

However, Marks believes Curry’s championship window deserves greater consideration.

Golden State improved to 8-3 following Monday’s victory, with Curry and Brandin Podziemski scoring 25 points apiece and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg adding 23.

The Warriors have demonstrated they can overcome injuries and win with their current roster.

Marks’ argument is that they shouldn’t confuse an encouraging start with a finished product.

With Curry still playing at an elite level, Golden State has another opportunity to improve its championship chances.

The question is whether the Warriors are willing to sacrifice some of their future flexibility to seize it.