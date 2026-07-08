Warriors Top Backup Plan For LeBron James Falling Apart

The Golden State Warriors are running out of options with difficult paths towards acquiring their ideal names. LeBron James remains the dream scenario to join them in free agency and unite with rival Stephen Curry for the first time in their NBA careers. Unfortunately for Golden State, it appears that LeBron is prioritizing the Cleveland Cavaliers and other teams over them.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy has been viewed as the backup option to James, but it appears a trade will be too difficult. NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed the following update about Murphy:

“At this point in time, I am working with the belief that the Pelicans want to keep Trey Murphy. This whole offseason chatter around him kind of got blown out of proportion by them letting other teams around the draft believe he was available, but there just isn’t really a market for him at that price point that the Pelicans are asking for.”

Murphy is now expected to remain in New Orleans since the team wants to compete for a playoff spot next season with Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, and various young assets on the roster. Trade talks have gone down all summer for Murphy, but it appears that he won’t be getting moved after all.

Trey Murphy Is Too Expensive For Warriors

The trade rumors involving Murphy have seen many teams like the Warriors, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Los Angeles Clippers all interested at various points. However, New Orleans originally had an insane asking price of four future first round picks and a solid young asset.

Reports suggest that the Pelicans went down to three draft picks instead of four last week, but that they wouldn’t go any longer for a trade this offseason. Golden State would have to part with three draft picks, including a few that will come once Curry declines or retires in the 2030s.

Murphy is simply not worth that price to the Warriors since they’d rather save those pieces to trade for a legitimate superstar if one becomes available this summer or during the season. Regardless, don’t expect Murphy to join Golden State this summer unless the Warriors risk their entire future on him.

Warriors Might Have Worst Case Offseason

The offseason started with rumors of Golden State believing they’d be able to add one of the biggest names available. LeBron, Kawhi Leonard, and Giannis Antetokounmpo were the three “big fish” names that Warriors management hoped to land.

Both Leonard and Antetokounmpo are off the board after getting traded to the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat earlier in the offseason. Golden State has minimal faith in being the team that James chooses, and Murphy is becoming less realistic with each passing day. The Warriors have not added any new free agents or players via trade to improve the roster.

Yaxel Lendeborg is the most exciting new addition to the team as a 23-year-old rookie. Re-signing Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford can be considered positive moves, but it’s relatively the same roster from last year. Golden State may not have any options if they lose out on LeBron and Murphy.