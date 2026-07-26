Warriors Get Bad News on 6-Time All-Star After Missing Out on LeBron

The Golden State Warriors haven’t closed the door on DeMar DeRozan.

They’re just no longer walking through it.

After LeBron James chose the Philadelphia 76ers, DeRozan quickly emerged as Golden State’s most logical fallback option. The six-time All-Star remains one of the most accomplished players available and, even at 36, continues to produce at a level that could help extend Stephen Curry‘s championship window.

That path, however, appears to be narrowing.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported Saturday that the Warriors have remained in contact with DeRozan since the Sacramento Kings waived him earlier this month. League sources, however, have downplayed the likelihood of DeRozan accepting the veteran minimum contract Golden State is positioned to offer because of interest from other teams.

“Some have speculated whether the Warriors would pursue DeRozan, and the two sides have held conversations since his release from the Kings,” Siegel wrote. “However, sources have downplayed DeRozan taking a minimum deal with Golden State amid interest from other teams. Still, he remains a possibility as a reliable scorer who could fill the void left by Butler while he’s injured.”

The report doesn’t eliminate Golden State from the race.

It does suggest the Warriors are no longer in control of it.

Warriors Have the Fit, but Not the Financial Muscle

From a basketball standpoint, DeRozan checks nearly every box.

He would ease Curry’s offensive workload, give coach Steve Kerr another dependable half-court shot creator and provide a proven veteran presence while Jimmy Butler works his way back from injury.

The veteran forward also proved last season he can still play at a high level. Before a hamstring injury ended his campaign, DeRozan averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds for Sacramento. That’s exactly why he became Golden State’s top contingency plan after missing out on James.

The hurdle isn’t basketball.

It’s money.

The Warriors can offer DeRozan a chance to compete for another championship alongside Curry, Butler and Draymond Green. What they cannot offer is more than a veteran minimum contract, and Siegel’s reporting indicates that may not be enough to sway a player who continues to draw interest around the league.

Miami Among Teams in the Mix

Golden State also isn’t recruiting DeRozan without competition.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat have spoken with DeRozan, who is interested in Miami but also has “other suitors.”

That is significant for the Warriors.

Every additional contender reduces the chances that DeRozan will choose a veteran minimum contract in Golden State, no matter how appealing the opportunity to play alongside Curry may be.

The Warriors’ interest remains understandable.

Even entering his 18th NBA season, DeRozan remains one of the NBA’s most polished midrange scorers and a player capable of creating offense when games slow down. His ability to manufacture points without relying on the 3-point shot would have given Kerr another dependable option while Butler recovers.

Siegel noted that DeRozan remains a possibility, leaving the door slightly open.

For now, though, Golden State appears to be waiting for the market to come back in its favor.

If it doesn’t, the Warriors may have to pivot again in their search for the veteran scorer they hoped could become the ideal Plan B after missing out on LeBron.