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Warriors Receive Bad News on Stephen Curry After Another Costly Loss

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on October 16, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors have another concern after an embarrassing loss against Memphis.

Stephen Curry has cast doubt on his availability for the team’s upcoming game in Phoenix as Golden State looks to recover from a disappointing start to the season.

Stephen Curry Gives Golden State Warriors Concerning Availability Update

Warriors get concerning Stephen Curry update after another painful loss
GettyWarriors get concerning Stephen Curry update after another painful loss

Curry’s status is now a major talking point following the Warriors’ latest defeat.

The veteran guard suggested he would probably miss the team’s next game against the Phoenix Suns, although a final decision remains with the medical staff.

Reporter Nick Friedell tweeted the following update.

“Steph on playing tomorrow night in Phoenix: ‘Probably not. But I’ll talk to the (medical) staff.’”

Curry’s comments suggest that Golden State could be without its leading scorer for the second night of a back-to-back.

However, his absence would come at a difficult time. Golden State has already lost its first two games and needs its experienced players to help stabilize the team. Curry did not confirm that he would sit out, so the medical staff’s assessment remains important.

The Warriors also have another availability concern. According to Underdog NBA:

“Brandin Podziemski (back management) said he won’t play on Saturday.”

Podziemski scored 18 points against Memphis, making his expected absence another setback for Golden State.

Losing both guards would leave the team with fewer reliable options.

Warriors Must Respond After Another Fourth-Quarter Collapse

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
GettyWarriors get an unwelcome Stephen Curry update following another tough loss

Golden State’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies made the situation more frustrating.

The Warriors fell 111-108 at Chase Center after surrendering a 12-point fourth-quarter lead.

Stephen Curry finished with 24 points, while Podziemski and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg added 18 points each.

The Warriors appeared to have control after extending their advantage to 103-92. However, Memphis responded with a 17-0 run and took the lead late in the contest. Golden State could not recover, suffering its second straight loss to begin the season.

In my opinion, the late collapse is more concerning than the result itself. Golden State showed that it could build an advantage, but failed to execute when the pressure increased.

Those mistakes become even more difficult to overcome when key players are unavailable.

The Warriors now face the Suns in Phoenix on Saturday. If Curry and Podziemski both sit out, Golden State will need stronger contributions from its remaining guards and improved execution down the stretch.

Golden State needs a response quickly. Another defeat would leave the team 0-3, increasing the pressure to address its late-game problems before they become a recurring issue.

Jayesh Pagar Jayesh Pagar is a writer at Heavy Sports, covering the New York Knicks and other NBA teams. He brings four years of experience across digital sports media, including NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football. He covered as the Knicks beat writer for ONSI and has written for Sporting News, and ClutchPoints. More about Jayesh Pagar

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Warriors Receive Bad News on Stephen Curry After Another Costly Loss

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