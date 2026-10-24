Warriors Receive Bad News on Stephen Curry After Another Costly Loss

The Golden State Warriors have another concern after an embarrassing loss against Memphis.

Stephen Curry has cast doubt on his availability for the team’s upcoming game in Phoenix as Golden State looks to recover from a disappointing start to the season.

Stephen Curry Gives Golden State Warriors Concerning Availability Update

Curry’s status is now a major talking point following the Warriors’ latest defeat.

The veteran guard suggested he would probably miss the team’s next game against the Phoenix Suns, although a final decision remains with the medical staff.

Reporter Nick Friedell tweeted the following update.

“Steph on playing tomorrow night in Phoenix: ‘Probably not. But I’ll talk to the (medical) staff.’”

Curry’s comments suggest that Golden State could be without its leading scorer for the second night of a back-to-back.

However, his absence would come at a difficult time. Golden State has already lost its first two games and needs its experienced players to help stabilize the team. Curry did not confirm that he would sit out, so the medical staff’s assessment remains important.

The Warriors also have another availability concern. According to Underdog NBA:

“Brandin Podziemski (back management) said he won’t play on Saturday.”

Podziemski scored 18 points against Memphis, making his expected absence another setback for Golden State.

Losing both guards would leave the team with fewer reliable options.

Warriors Must Respond After Another Fourth-Quarter Collapse

Golden State’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies made the situation more frustrating.

The Warriors fell 111-108 at Chase Center after surrendering a 12-point fourth-quarter lead.

Stephen Curry finished with 24 points, while Podziemski and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg added 18 points each.

The Warriors appeared to have control after extending their advantage to 103-92. However, Memphis responded with a 17-0 run and took the lead late in the contest. Golden State could not recover, suffering its second straight loss to begin the season.

In my opinion, the late collapse is more concerning than the result itself. Golden State showed that it could build an advantage, but failed to execute when the pressure increased.

Those mistakes become even more difficult to overcome when key players are unavailable.

The Warriors now face the Suns in Phoenix on Saturday. If Curry and Podziemski both sit out, Golden State will need stronger contributions from its remaining guards and improved execution down the stretch.

Golden State needs a response quickly. Another defeat would leave the team 0-3, increasing the pressure to address its late-game problems before they become a recurring issue.