Warriors Get Bad Update On LeBron James’ Free Agency Future

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to land LeBron James as their big free agent acquisition, but the unpredictable nature of the offseason has created some change. Golden State initially was listed as the strong betting favorites to land LeBron once he and the Los Angeles Lakers confirmed they were parting ways. However, things have already changed with the Cleveland Cavaliers passing Golden State.

Rotogrinders utilized various markets and sites to put together the following percentages for James’ next team:

The 38.1% chance of LeBron joining the Cavaliers gives Cleveland a strong chance to have their dream offseason. Recent news of James being willing to sign a smaller contract for the right situation helps them a lot.

Cleveland presents an opportunity for LeBron to retire with the franchise that drafted him and play for his hometown team one last team. Golden State is still hoping to sway James to team with Stephen Curry for the first time and play for a franchise that he competed against in the NBA Finals on four occasions.

Warriors May Need Anthony Davis To Convince LeBron

The market believes that Golden State and Cleveland are the two strongest teams with a chance to land James with the Miami Heat posing a distance threat. Despite Cleveland’s growing momentum, the Warriors should not give up upon realizing they are among the two most likely teams to get their dream free agent.

Rumors of Golden State looking at an Anthony Davis trade could tempt LeBron since the two developed a close friendship while on the Lakers together for many seasons. The Warriors must trade the injured Jimmy Butler and his massive contract for any chance at landing Davis.

Washington Wizards management would be interested due to Davis already expressing doubt about re-signing there. Butler also would help Washington once he returns from injury to team with Trae Young and their young supporting staff. Davis may be Golden State’s top bargaining chip to make James pick them over the Cavaliers.

Warriors Have No Backup Plan For LeBron

Warriors fans should be a little worried about what happens if LeBron chooses to sign with Cleveland or any other team in free agency. Golden State has no ideal backup plans after all the other names they desired have been moved elsewhere.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the top “big fish” target for the Warriors, but he was too expensive on the trade market and got traded to Miami instead. Kawhi Leonard had the same story play out when he was traded to his ideal destination of the Toronto Raptors to end his career there.

James was the only other rumored name on the Golden State offseason wish list, and he is easier to acquire on the free agent market rather than a trade. The Warriors must do everything in their power to convince LeBron or risk going into next season with a similar roster to last season’s disappointing run failing to make the playoffs.