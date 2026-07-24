Warriors Making Big Decision On Stephen Curry’s Future

The Golden State Warriors are apparently trying to ensure Stephen Curry plays his entire career with the franchise. Rumors have existed over the past few years about the pressure on Golden State to contend for an NBA Championship while Curry is still playing at a high level. However, it appears that the Warriors have hopes to extend Curry, regardless of whether they are considered title contenders or not.

ESPN’s Golden State reporter Anthony Slater shared the following update on NBA Today:

“From my understanding, despite the fact that they do, you know, they’re liking to keep their salary flexibility open long-term and clean books, Steph Curry’s very, you know, exclusive to that. You know, if he wants a one-year extension at big money, if he wants a two-year extension, the Warriors are very open to that conversation.”

The Warriors must find a way to lock down Curry and prevent any chances of him looking to contend elsewhere. Few players in NBA history have been as important to a single franchise as Curry and Golden State. The past twelve years have seen the Warriors nearing the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics as the top “legacy” franchises most synonymous with winning.

Examining Stephen Curry’s Next Warriors Contract

Despite the Warriors having a difficult path towards NBA Championship contention, Curry is most likely to stay put and protect his legacy. Slater revealed that Golden State has no qualms about utilizing a lot of their upcoming cap space to pay Curry “big money” as a reward for his loyalty.

Curry could also opt to do what fellow stars Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama did by taking less money. The plan in theory would allow the Warriors to use more cap space on better talents around him. Curry clearly needs more help for Golden State to even sniff title contention again.

Jimmy Butler is currently Curry’s top co-star, and he’s still rehabbing from injury that should see him missing half of the season. Curry may be wise to take a smaller deal and demand that the Warriors use the money he leaves on the table to truly upgrade the roster next summer.

Warriors Want To Get Stephen Curry Deal Done Fast

Golden State already looking at discussions to extend Curry shows they don’t want to play with fire and risk losing him. Curry’s peers like Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and James Harden have all bounced around the league due to the constant desire for NBA title hopes.

The Warriors have found a way to keep their franchise player happy and remain relevant as long as he’s still playing strong basketball. A weak offseason saw Golden State missing out on dream targets Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard on the trade block.

Warriors’ management is still holding out hope they can sign LeBron, but that remains a long shot behind the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. The plan is clear for Golden State to put extending Curry as the top priority to save the otherwise terrible offseason. Curry likely doesn’t want to leave and will be willing to extend his deal.