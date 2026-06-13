Warriors Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Proposal Lands $285.3 Million Forward

The Golden State Warriors head into the 2026 NBA offseason with multiple areas of need within the roster.

The big man position has been an issue for multiple years and will eventually need addressing with a long-term solution. However, there’s also a potential need to add another star-level talent next to Stephen Curry.

One way the Warriors could fill the All-Star void is by positioning themselves as a third team within any Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. Golden State has the contracts, draft picks, and scope to absorb a highly-talented player while also facilitating Giannis moving elsewhere in the NBA.

Joey Akeley of Warriors on SI recently proposed a trade that would see the Warriors take on the remaining three years of Jaylen Brown’s contract in return for helping get Giannis to the Boston Celtics.

The proposed trade looks like this:

Celtics Get: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Warriors Get: Jaylen Brown

Milwaukee Bucks Get: Jimmy Butler, Hugo Gonzalez, 2026 No. 11 pick (via Warriors), 2026 No. 27 pick (via Celtics), 2027 first-round pick (via Celtics), 2028 first-round pick (via Warriors), 2031 first-round pick (via Celtics), 2032 first-round pick (via Warriors)

“If the Bucks acquire Brown, they’ll likely look to trade him immediately,” Akeley wrote. “If he were 25, the Bucks could convince themselves he’s part of their next contention window. But at 29 years old, it makes sense to cash in on him now when he was the value of multiple first-round picks.”

Akeley continued.

“Jimmy Butler is a perfect money-matching piece for this trade. The Bucks would demand that he be part of it because he has an expiring salary…Butler is 36 years old. It’s not guaranteed he returns to his post-injury form. Meanwhile, Brown has never played in fewer than 57 games in a season in his career and he’s under contract for the next three seasons.”

Jaylen Brown Would Improve Warriors

Cutting ties with Butler while he’s recovering from an injury would certainly be some bad optics for the Warriors. However, there’s no denying that the franchise would improve its chances of success by adding Brown.

The Celtics’ All-Star is an elite point-of-attack defender and is one of the best mid-range scorers in the entire league. Furthermore, his explosive first step enables him to pressure the rim at will, while his catch-and-shoot game from deep will keep defenders honest.

Brown is also used to being the second option on a contending team. He’d have very little issue gelling with playing next to Stephen Curry. On paper, it’s a move Golden State should at least consider making.

Warriors Should Use The Draft For A Big Man

If the Warriors do move to add Brown, they could then turn their attention to the 2026 NBA Draft to solve their issues at the five. There’s a plethora of talented young bigs toward the top end of the draft. All of them could provide legitimate impact for Steve Kerr’s team.

Adding a cost-controlled big, who can operate off the bench or as a starter, would be the ideal way to fill that void. Of course, the Warriors may also bring Al Horford back, should he decide to opt into his player option.

At least then, Golden State’s big man rotation would be set. Brown’s addition would elevate the team to fringe contender status at the bare minimum.