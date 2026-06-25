Warriors Receive Major Boost as Big Man Situation Around Stephen Curry Develops

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the more interesting teams to track this offseason. They need pieces around Stephen Curry, and the window on his career is not getting any wider.

One name that keeps coming up is Kristaps Porzingis. In just 15 games after the trade from Atlanta, he averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. Short stint, but it was enough to convince the Warriors he belongs.

Brett Siegel Reports Warriors and Porzingis Actively in Contract Talks

Per NBA insider Brett Siegel, both sides are moving toward getting something done. “They are actively in negotiations with Kristaps Porzingis to bring him back. I would expect a deal done relatively soon on that front. Both sides want a deal done, and it sounds like it will be favorable for them.”

It is not just Siegel saying it either. Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. went on record recently and made Golden State’s position clear.

“I’ve had conversations with kind of all of our free agents. Their representatives. I think we’re in a good place with all of them… as far as Draymond and KP, Draymond has the player option, but we’re in communication with his group. Then same thing with KP. Both guys, I think, we value, we want here, and we see them as a kind of (a) piece of the puzzle next season.”

That is a GM putting it plainly. Golden State wants him back, and now it comes down to what that actually looks like on paper.

What a Kristaps Porzingis Return Would Mean for Golden State

The sticking point, as expected, is money. Early talks point toward a deal in the $18 million to $24 million per year range, likely structured as a 1+1 with a player option. That is a significant drop from the $30.7 million he made this season, but given his injury history, it reflects reality for both sides.

Jimmy​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Butler is going to be out for a significant part of the next season due to his recovery from a torn ACL. So, the Warriors will definitely rely on Porzingis and his ability to score to handle a lot of the offensive burden. It’s quite a short list of players who can offer shooting, size, and rim protection all at the same time the way he ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌can.

Golden State also just drafted Yaxel Lendeborg, a 6’9″ two-way forward out of Michigan, with the 11th pick. He is NBA-ready but still a rookie. Having a veteran like Porzingis in the frontcourt gives Lendeborg someone to learn from while still contributing from day one.

Golden State brought Porzingis over from Atlanta at the trade deadline because Curry needed exactly that around him. The problem was they never had enough games together to really see how the fit worked at full strength.

There​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is competition from outside as well. The Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs might both consider Porzingis as a good match, which would give him bargaining power in a way. However, if Siegel’s report is accurate, the trade might not even go that far. It seems that the Golden State is prepared to complete the deal quickly and focus on the rest of its ‍offseason.