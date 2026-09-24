Warriors Get Major Update on Brandin Podziemski’s Future

The Golden State Warriors have a big decision to make on Brandin Podziemski, who will be a restricted free agent next summer.

NBA insider Tim MacMahon fears the Warriors and Podz may be far apart on a realistic number for a contract extension, citing the guard’s “delusional” sense of self-worth.

“I’m curious about what Brandin Podziemski thinks he should be paid,” MacMahon said on the latest “Hoop Collective” podcast, via Basket Ball Network.

“Because this is a guy that’s said some crazy things, like he thinks he can be better than Steph and like some ridiculous things that are just completely separated from reality.”

In fairness to Podz, he had a bounce-back season last year after an underwhelming sophomore campaign. The southpaw averaged a career-high 13.8 points and 3.7 assists while playing all 82 games (43 starts) for Steve Kerr’s team. He also averaged 1.1 steals per game, earning praise from his teammates for his activity on defense.

Is Brandin Podziemski Delusional?

Despite a solid season, Podz rubbed a lot of people (including teammate Draymond Green) wrong with some of his comments last year. Notably, he expressed confidence about leading the Warriors into a new era when Stephen Curry and Green ride off into the sunset, after previously anointing himself as Curry’s successor.

MacMahon feels the outspoken Podz may pay the price for his past comments.

“To succeed in the NBA, a lot of guys need ot have a delusional sense of confidence. I’m not holding it against him,” MacMahon said of the fourth-year Warriors guard.

“I’m just saying, in terms of negotiations, I don’t think you can pay a deal like Ausar Thompson just got or like Keyonte George just got.”

Warriors Have Big Decisions to Make

Some have urged the Warriors trade Podz beforehand to avoid a Jonathan Kuminga-like situation. In the 2025 offseason, the Warriors and Kuminga endured a painstaking contract negotiation that ended with the Congolese forward signing a two-year deal. However, he was shipped off to the Atlanta Hawks midseason.

The Warriors may also prefer to lock up Podz to a longterm deal before he hits restricted free agency, like they did with Moses Moody a few years ago.

Podz, though, may ultimately prove a lot of naysayers wrong and enjoy a productive career after all. ESPN’s Zach Kram has projected the southpaw to make a big leap this season and establish himself as Golden State’s full-time starting shooting guard.

“Podziemski is underrated because he’s a jack of all trades, master of none,” Kram wrote last week. “He was one of 13 players last season to average at least five rebounds and three assists while making at least 37% of his 3s; those other 12 include 10 players in our Top 100, the underrated Okongwu and Kyshawn George, who was another player I considered for this list of players to watch.

“Even if Podziemski is unlikely ever to develop into a star, his all-around solid play makes him a valuable contributor. He can make open 3s, support Stephen Curry with secondary playmaking and hold his own on the defensive end. Even a moderate improvement in his age-23 season should place him firmly in Top 100 consideration next year.”