New Warriors Signing Sends Strong Message After Long-Awaited Reunion

New Golden State Warriors guard Brandon Williams is excited to reunite with De’Anthony Melton, his former high school teammate.

After inking a one-year, $2.6M deal, Williams shared a screengrab of him and Melton smiling during a FaceTime video call. The post was accompanied by the caption “RUN IT BACK TURBOOOO” along with blue and yellow hearts symbolizing Warriors colors. The post was apparently a reference to hip-hop producer Chandler “Turbo” Durham.

Long-Awaited Warriors Reunion

Warriors Wire’s Mack Baltes provided insight into the friendship between Melton and Williams, who won two high school championships together in 2015 and 2016.

“The move marks a unique reunion for Williams, as he’ll now be playing with one of his former high school teammates at the NBA level. Both Williams and Golden State guard De’Anthony Melton played together at Crespi Carmelite High School, winning two state championships together in 2015 and 2016.” wrote Baltes.

“The titles came in Melton’s junior and senior seasons, while Williams was a freshman and sophomore. Now back together again in the NBA, Williams and Melton could very well play in lineups with each other in Golden State’s second unit.”

Williams averaged a career-high 13.0 points and 3.9 assists for the Dallas Mavericks last season, including 15 starts for Jason Kidd’s team. The undrafted guard also played a career-high 66 games as one of the key ball-handlers in Kyrie Irving’s absence.

Updated Warriors Roster

Besides Williams, the Warriors also signed sharpshooter Georges Niang to a one-year, $3.9M deal, bringing their overall roster size to 15 players.

Niang, a career 40% three-point shooter, missed all of last season due to injury, but is expected to be ready for Warriors training camp. The 11-year veteran last played for the Atlanta Hawks in 2024-25, where he averaged 12.1 points including 2.7 threes a game.

The 33-year-old also returns to a familiar place, having been part of the Warriors’ G League squad in the past.

“If healthy, Niang brings another 3-point shooting threat to the Warriors roster. He fits in all too well,” wrote USA Today’s Marcus D. Smith.

“Niang joining the Warriors’ mix of veteran leadership and young reserves should be the perfect storm.

“Plus, Niang should be somewhat familiar with the Warriors’ organization and development system having played for their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, during the 2017-18 season.”

The updated 15-man Warriors depth chart can be seen below.