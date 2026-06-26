Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Sends Bold Steph Curry Message Amid Trade Rumors

The Golden State Warriors watched last season unravel in stages. Jimmy Butler tore his right ACL on January 19 against Miami, the team that traded him to the Bay Area less than a year earlier. Steph Curry missed two months with knee complications of his own. A roster that had started 19-2 with Butler and Curry together finished 37-45 and made an early exit from the Play-In tournament.

The pairing that looked like a legitimate title contender never got its full run. The season ended before the experiment truly began.

On Thursday, Butler made his first significant public appearance since the injury, joining Warriors owner Joe Lacob on stage for a team sponsorship event. The conversation quickly moved beyond business.

Butler Sends Strong Warriors Message

Butler was asked about his expectations for the 2026-27 season. His answer left nothing to interpret.

“We got Steph on our team? Shit, we’re going to win,” Butler said. “I’m a firm believer that Steph is one of the greatest players to ever play this game. His talent is game-changing alone. You legitimately always have a chance when Steph is on the floor.”

The conviction was familiar. Butler arrived in Golden State in February 2025 and told his new teammates on day one that he was there to win a championship and nothing else. He backed it up immediately, helping the Warriors rip off that 19-2 stretch before the ACL tear ended everything.

That record matters. It is the only extended sample of what Butler and Curry look like together. In fewer than two months, they built the kind of two-way chemistry that most new pairings need a full season to develop. Then it disappeared overnight.

Butler is not pretending the injury did not happen. He is saying it does not change what he believes this team can be.

The Rehab Is Moving Forward

Butler said the recovery has exceeded his own expectations and that he is ahead of where he anticipated being at this stage. He expects to be running again in roughly six weeks, a timeline that points toward a midseason return.

The mental side has been the hardest part. Butler acknowledged that daily life has changed in ways that go beyond basketball. But the competitive edge has not dulled. He mentioned that he can physically dunk again off one leg but is not yet cleared to land on the surgically repaired knee. He has been shooting threes from a seated position during rehab.

Butler Wants to Stay in Golden State

Trade speculation has followed Butler throughout his recovery. The final year of his contract is worth nearly $57 million, a number that could be packaged in a deal if the Warriors chose to pivot. Butler addressed that possibility without addressing it directly.

“When I say I don’t want to be anywhere else, this is it,” Butler said.

He called Golden State the best organization he has been a part of in 16 years of professional basketball, pointing to the culture and the people as the difference.

The front office has been active, drafting wing Yaxel Lendeborg at 11th overall and signing Al Horford to a two-year deal. Golden State currently sits with significant financial flexibility below the first apron, leaving room for additional moves before the season begins.

Final Word for the Warriors

Butler went 19-2 alongside Curry and then lost the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The Warriors fell apart without him.

The window depends on health. Butler knows that. Curry knows that. But if both are on the floor together, the small sample size showed what is possible.

The Robin is coming back for Batman. His words. And he is not whispering about it.