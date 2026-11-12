Warriors’ Charles Bassey Sends Blunt Message After Marcus Smart Punch

Houston Rockets guard Marcus Smart has been called a dirty player plenty of times in his career — but a fake tough guy? That’s the label Golden State Warriors center Charles Bassey pinned on him after their heated exchange on Wednesday.

With seven seconds left in the third quarter of Houston’s 115–108 win, Smart threw a right hook that grazed Bassey’s nose before heading straight to the locker room. The veteran guard didn’t even wait for the official review, knowing he had committed a flagrant foul 2 and was facing an automatic ejection.

After the game, Bassey accused Smart of playing dirty “the whole game,” calling the punch the culmination of mounting frustration.

Charles Bassey Calls Out Smart

“I remember the first half, I was trying to set a screen [and] he grabbed my knee. He was playing dirty,” Bassey said, via ESPN’s Michael C. Wright.

“I think I was trying to get a rebound. He was grabbing my hand, and I was trying to run back on defense,” Bassey continued. “Then he got up on me and just swung. Obviously, that was weak. I just think that was, honestly, fake toughness.

“It didn’t surprise me. I knew he was going to do something. I don’t think he was trying to play. I think he was trying to get himself out of the game. I think he was trying to chill. He wasn’t trying to hoop. That was fake toughness.”

Marcus Smart vs. Warriors

Wednesday’s clash wasn’t the first time Smart, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, has been at the center of an ugly run-in with the Warriors.

Back in March 2022, he drew heavy backlash from opponents and fans alike after diving recklessly into Klay Thompson’s legs during a Celtics–Warriors matchup — a collision Smart defended as a “basketball play.” Then, in October 2025, while suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers, Smart faced similar accusations of dirty play after appearing to grab and yank Stephen Curry’s arm on a screen.

Draymond Green was happy to see Bassey stand up to Smart on Wednesday.

“That’s what this is gonna be,” Green said, via The Athletic.

“This ain’t s— changin’ with that. You up against one (of us), you up against all. That’s the way we rock. Love the way all the guys got in the mix. We always talk about that. Something going on with your team, get in the mix, and guys got in the mix. That’s important.”

The Warriors (8-4) will next face the San Antonio Spurs (10-2) on Friday night.