Warriors Star Blasts Chet Holmgren After D’Aaron Fox ‘Throw’

Golden State Warriors defensive anchor Draymond Green has called out Thunder All-Star Chet Holmgren over an incident involving San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox in Tuesday’s season opener.

Early in the second quarter, Fox threw Holmgren to the floor as the Thunder big man posted up for a pass from Ajay Mitchell. Although Fox was assessed a flagrant foul, Holmgren bore the brunt of social media’s wrath, with fans and analysts labeling him “soft” for letting a guard nearly a foot shorter toss him around.

Warriors alum Baron Davis had a blunt message for Holmgren.

“Can’t let no pg throw you done like that big man,” Davis told Holmgren.

Draymond Green agreed with his former podcast co-host.

“Facts,” wrote the four-time NBA champion.

Chet Holmgren Accused of Flopping

Fox accused Holmgren of exaggerating his fall while the two tangled up in the post.

“[If] somebody grabs you like that and you go flying on the floor like that, you’ve got other problems to worry about,” Fox said, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

“I didn’t throw him that hard, I promise you.”

When Holmgren struck the floor, Thunder players Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams confronted Fox, leading to an ensuing skirmish that also involved Victor Wembanyama. Ultimately, Wemby, JDub, JWill and Kenrich Williams were all hit with techs.

Holmgren thanked his teammates for having his back.

“I’m going to get up and keep hooping, but I appreciate my teammates having my back,” Holmgren said of the incident. “I’m not necessarily sure how exactly we get three techs for reactions to something else. I don’t totally understand that.

“But at the end of the day, I feel like anything that you’re not willing to reciprocate is an advantage for the other team. So if they want to play physical, we have to match that, and the refs are going to do their job in keeping that within the guidelines.”

Thunder Best Spurs in Opener

All-Star wing Jalen Williams did not appreciate Fox’s actions.

“I didn’t really like the play,” he said.

“I just ran in there. If anybody’s ever been in a scuffle, there’s really not a lot of thinking to it. It’s just, make sure I have my guys back in there. In NBA scuffles, just grab whoever’s close and just push. Cost me $2,500, though.”

Williams joked that he, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams were all assessed technical fouls, marking the first time in NBA history a trio of players with the same last name was teed up in the same game.

“It’s the first ever Williams, Williams, Williams T’d up. Happy to be a part of it.”

At full strength, the Thunder (1-0) defeated their rival Spurs 116–104, avenging last season’s Western Conference Finals loss. Chet Holmgren and Co. will next face the Denver Nuggets at home on Thursday night.