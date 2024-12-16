Warriors Cited as Potential Suitor for $160 Million Forward

Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are still in need of some additional firepower to ease Stephen Curry‘s workload. Steve Kerr’s team has hit a rough patch, and their inconsistent fourth-quarter production has become a serious concern. As such, Mike Dunleavy Jr. is expected to be active ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

According to Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, Jerami Grant could emerge as a potential trade target. The 30-year-old forward is in the second year of a five-year $160 million deal that sees him earn an average salary of $32 million.

“If blockbuster trades for James or Butler fall short, Grant is still a strong option,” Swartz wrote. “The 30-year-old forward is averaging 16.1 points on 38.4 percent shooting from three this season.”

Grant would provide a significant scoring boost off the bench. In 24 games this season, he’s averaging 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. However, his efficiency is a concern, knocking down 39.% from the field and 38.4% from three-point range.

While Grant isn’t the type of All-Star talent the Warriors are searching for, he would be a reliable addition to Kerr’s rotation. His three-level scoring and physicality would add a new dimension to a roster that desperately needs some additional veteran know-how.

Warriors Acquire Dennis Schroder

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Warriors struck a deal to bring Dennis Schroder to the Bay Area. The trade saw De’Anthony Melton, Reece Beekman and two future second-round draft picks heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the deal. Schroder, 31, was having an impressive season for the Eastern Conference strugglers.

Nevertheless, the addition of a veteran ball handler should help ease the Warriors’ fourth-quarter struggles. Schroder ranked second on Brooklyn’s roster for fourth-quarter scoring, averaging 4.8 points per game. He also led the Nets in fourth-quarter playmaking, dropping 1.6 dimes in the final 12 minutes of games.

While it’s still unclear whether Schroder will be part of the starting unit, or come off the bench, there’s no denying he could have a big impact on Kerr’s team. His ability to create for himself and others should ease the pressure on Curry, especially in clutch time.

Warriors ‘Weighed’ Bigger Trade With Brooklyn

While Dunleavy Jr.’s addition of Schroder is a shrewd move, the Warriors reportedly considered a bigger deal with the Nets. According to Jake Fischer, who wrote in ‘The SteinLine Newsletter,’ the Warriors toyed with the idea of adding Cam Thomas to the trade.

However, as Fischer noted, adding Thomas would likely have meant parting ways with Jonathan Kuminga.

“To acquire both Schroder and Cam Johnson from the Nets, as league sources say was also weighed by the Warriors, almost certainly would have required them to surrender Jonathan Kuminga,” Fischer reported. “It makes more sense for Golden State to give it more time before going to such lengths to see A) how Kuminga continues to handle a role that the Warriors have gradually been expanding and B) whether saving Kuminga for down-the-road trade talks can help them land a true All-Star-caliber sidekick for Stephen Curry after the Warriors’ unsuccessful offseason trade pursuits of Paul George and Lauri Markkanen.”

Kuminga could still find himself on the trade block. However, his All-Star potential and his status as a restricted free agent next summer likely mean he will be the primary piece in a potential star-level deal. Thomas would have undoubtedly improved the Warriors, but adding him wasn’t worth losing Kuminga, especially given his upside as a player and a trade chip.

The Warriors are expected to remain active in the coming months. As such, Kuminga’s long-term future with the franchise is likely to become a storyline. It will be interesting to see how that unfolds as the Warriors continue to chase a second star to pair with Curry.