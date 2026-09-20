Warriors Believe Current Team Can Replicate 2022 Title Success

The Golden State Warriors have received strong criticism for not making enough moves to improve the roster for the upcoming season. Stephen Curry is inching closer towards retirement and will need more help to contend for an NBA Championship before he ends his playing career. However, it appears that the Warriors believe more in this roster than their fan base and NBA media does.

Brett Siegel of Clutch Points shared that the front office sees comparisons between this team and the 2022 NBA Champion Warriors:

“Anything can really happen with the Warriors this season, including the possibility of them tearing down everything around Steph and hitting the reset button at the trade deadline. If you ask anyone within the organization, they feel like they have the depth and skill that matches their 2021-22 team, which surprised many and went on to take down the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Never say never with the Warriors, especially if they are healthy entering April.”

The 2022 roster featured Curry leading core pieces like Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green to an unlikely title run. However, that team was just three years removed from their previous NBA Finals trip and still had veteran talent in their prime. Curry and Green are both older now, with less obvious talent around them to have a high ceiling.

Why This Will Upset Golden State Warriors Fans

Few NBA fan bases have expressed displeasure as much as the Warriors this offseason. Golden State refused to make any big trades or free agent signings with rookie Yaxel Lendeborg as their biggest addition of the summer.

LeBron James was the only star free agent targeted by the Warriors, but he chose to join the better Philadelphia 76ers roster. Golden State decided to stick with a roster that finished tenth last season and failed to get past the play-in.

Comparing a losing roster that refused to improve with a team that won the NBA Championship feels utterly ridiculous. The Warriors are nowhere near title contention due to the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs dominating the West. Using 2022 to justify the offseason moves feels cheap and quite inaccurate.

Warriors Fully Relying On Jimmy Butler’s Return

The only reason for Golden State having any faith in this roster making a deep playoff run involves the injured Jimmy Butler returning. Butler missed the second half of last season and will be out for at least a month or two entering this year.

However, it is quite risky to trust an aging player coming back from a torn ACL injury to play at an All-Star level. Curry and Butler being trusted as the two top stars already forces the team relying on aging veterans who have been hit with injuries in recent years.

Rumors of the Warriors having trade interest Anthony Davis and Trey Murphy could help, but neither man would make them a clear contender. Golden State’s roster is below average on paper, and this comparison is a slap in the face to the 2022 NBA Champions.