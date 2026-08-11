Warriors Eye Former First-Round Pick Amid Butler, Moody Injuries: Insider

The Golden State Warriors may take a low-risk look at a former first-round pick as they search for wing depth around an aging, injury-affected core.

The Warriors have discussed free agent Dalen Terry as one candidate to join their preseason roster, NBA insider Jake Fischer said Tuesday during a Bleacher Report livestream.

“I did hear that Dalen Terry is someone on the Warriors’ radar for a training camp invite,” Fischer said.

No agreement has been reported, and a camp invitation would provide Terry only an opportunity to compete for a roster spot. Still, Golden State’s interest is understandable. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound Terry offers length, defensive energy and secondary playmaking at a position complicated by two significant injuries.

Jimmy Butler is recovering from a torn ACL and will miss the beginning of the season. Moses Moody also remains in rehabilitation after undergoing surgery in March to repair a ruptured left patellar tendon. The Warriors have not announced a firm return date for Moody, who averaged career highs of 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 40.1% from 3-point range last season.

Their uncertain availability leaves Golden State with an obvious reason to examine another versatile wing before camp.

Dalen Terry Became Available After 76ers’ Roster Crunch

The Philadelphia 76ers waived Terry in July while creating the financial flexibility needed to complete their additions of LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Terry’s departure was driven more by Philadelphia’s salary cap constraints than his performance. His $2.6 million salary for the 2026-27 season was non-guaranteed, making him one of the simplest players for the hard-capped 76ers to release without leaving dead money on their books.

Philadelphia signed Terry to a two-way contract in February before converting it to a standard deal in April. He averaged 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 12.4 minutes over 14 regular-season appearances for the Sixers.

Terry also supplied a late glimpse of his disruptive potential during the playoffs, recording nine points, three assists and three steals in 12 minutes against the New York Knicks.

The Chicago Bulls selected Terry with the No. 18 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He has averaged 3.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 218 career games.

Those numbers hardly command attention. His combination of size, passing instincts and defensive activity does.

Terry Could Help Address Golden State’s Immediate Need

The question surrounding Terry has always been his shooting. He has made only 31.4% of his career 3-point attempts, but he showed measurable progress last season, converting 41.3% in 34 games with Chicago.

That improvement came on limited volume, so the Warriors would need to determine whether it represents sustainable growth. If it does, Terry’s profile becomes considerably more useful. Golden State has long valued wings who can defend multiple positions, move the ball and function without dominating possessions.

A training-camp deal would allow the Warriors to evaluate Terry within Steve Kerr’s system without guaranteeing him a regular-season spot. It also would give Terry, 24, another chance to find stability after moving through Chicago, New York, New Orleans and Philadelphia in a matter of months.

With Butler and Moody both working through lengthy recoveries, Golden State cannot treat wing depth as a minor concern. Terry would not arrive as a headline acquisition. He would arrive as a former first-round talent with a legitimate opening to make himself useful.